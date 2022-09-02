Cowboys have entered negotiations with Jason Peters in hopes of signing him

The Dallas Cowboys have moved closer to signing free agent offensive tackle Jason Peters. The former Philadelphia Eagles player (and Chicago Bears) has been at the Star taking a physical and having meetings with the front office. All of that has gone well so the team and Peters have moved on to the negotiation stage.

Negotiations have begun w/ Jason Peters, a person w/ knowledge of the situation said. The veteran OT underwent a physical & had a very productive round of meetings w/ club officials at The Star earlier today. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 2, 2022

Dallas desperately needs help at offensive tackle since the injury to Tyron Smith. First-round pick Tyler Smith is the likely candidate to start at left tackle if Peters wasn’t joining the team. If Peters does sign today, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys decide to play him in Week 1 versus the Tampa Bay Bucs, or will they wait a week and play Smith, letting Peters get acclimated.

It would make sense that they are signing Peters to be a starter, so it’s likely that Smith will slide back to left guard once Peters is ready to go. However it works out, the Cowboys desperately need Peters on the roster.

UPDATE: It doesn’t look like anything will happen soon in an official capacity.