Jerry Jones mentions “position flex” when talking about Cowboys LT Jason Peters

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of problems right now, but not all problems are bad.

Another good problem is what the Dallas Cowboys are going to do with future Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Peters. We have spoken many times about how ill-prepared the Cowboys were at their swing tackle position, and that was highlighted when Tyron Smith went down to injury that may take him out of the year entirely just a few weeks before the season started.

Dallas responded by bringing in Peters and we have yet to see him since. An important detail with Peters is that the Cowboys took almost two weeks to bring him in. During that time they played their final preseason game, had the bye and set their initial 53-man roster, and charged forward with the plan to play rookie Tyler Smith (who they originally wanted to play left guard this season) at left tackle.

To Smith’s credit, he has been wonderful so far on this young season and is giving Jerry every reason to have proudly flashed the Cowboys draft board on the night that they selected him. But we are seemingly nearing Peters being ready, and the question remains as to what the team is going to do at the all-important left tackle spot.

It seems like the Cowboys are toying around with the idea of playing Jason Peters somewhere other than left tackle

Per usual, Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning although this was the first one following a win in quite some time so he was in a rather gleeful mood.

Among the many things that Jerry Jones discussed was the subject of Jason Peters and what the Cowboys could be thinking about doing whenever he is ready. Jerry mentioned that he does not think that Peters will play this week and he mentioned the all-important “position flex” when talking about him.

Kind of like the way the Cowboys brass has been coy when talking about Jalen Tolbert not being active during their radio spots, it is notable that Jerry offered “position flex” all on his own while talking about Peters. It seems like a clear indication that Dallas is at least considering playing Peters at a non-left tackle spot.

It is understandable to be caught up in the moment of how Smith is playing through his first two NFL games, but we all (including the Cowboys) must remember why Peters was brought in. The Cowboys needed help at left tackle and while that has somewhat been solved by Smith’s stellar play, the left guard position is still a question mark, one that Smith could answer by sliding inside.

If you subscribe to the “best five” ideology along the offensive line then it seems like Dallas would be most well-suited to go (left to right) Jason Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele. That solves all issues to the best possible degree.

As time moves on we get new information that allows us to learn and adapt, and that is clearly what the Cowboys are doing to a degree. Tyler Smith has shown up and played very well, but the best interest of the team may not be served if they play Peters anywhere other than left tackle.

Time will tell.