Cowboys Reacts Survey: Week 3

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Dallas Cowboys, and their fanbase, are feeling much better about themselves after the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-17. We noted last week that the confidence from the fanbase had absolutely cratered after the demoralizing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Only 5% of fans thought the team was heading in the right direction, and only 9% thought the team would make the playoffs.

We are going to ask those questions again, and hopefully things are trending up. After all, the team proved they could win against a quality opponent, even with backup Cooper Rush manning the helm. Speaking of which 57% of fans wanted Will Grier over Rush for that game, but Rush has probably engendered some more beleif after his performanceon Sunday.

Plus, we added a little question about Micah Parsons.

Hit up our poll and give us your answers, and later this week we will post the rsults.