Cowboys release wide receiver Dennis Houston

The Dallas Cowboys have made a change in the wide receiver room ahead of the Monday night NFC East matchup with the New York Giants by releasing 2022 undrafted free agent Dennis Houston. Houston was getting reps in the first two games of the season but caught just two receptions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his brief stint in Dallas.

The #Cowboys have released Dennis Houston. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2022

Dennis Houston will be subject to waivers and eligible for the #Cowboys practice squad if he clears. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 20, 2022

Houston made a name for himself in training camp when he formed a good connection with quarterback Dak Prescott. His performance there, and the injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington, left room for Houston to make the 53-man roster.

The move could be an inidcation that the Cowboys are feeling confident about Gallup’s return to go along with CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown. As noted, if Houston clears waivers there is the opportunity for the Cowboys to bring him back to the practice aquad and further develop him for future seasons.