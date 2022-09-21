Cowboys news: Jalen Hurts impresses Jerry Jones after Monday night performance

After an impressive Monday night performance against the Minnesota Vikings, Jalen Hurts received praise from Jerry Jones.

The Dallas Cowboys team owner said he caught “every snap” of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ dominant Monday night performance, and was well aware of an NFC East reality by night’s end. “We’re playing a Philadelphia team with a quarterback threat,” Jones said Tuesday morning on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan. “It doesn’t surprise me or startle me … [but] they’re going to be all we can handle.” The Eagles improved to 2-0 Monday with a 24-7 dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings. Hurts punished the Vikings defense with his arm, going 26-of-31 passing for 333 yards and a touchdown with an interception while also collecting 57 rushing yards and two more touchdowns on 11 carries. Vegas noticed, with BetMGM moving Hurts’ MVP odds to +1000, up from +2500 in the preseason.

An old friend of the Cowboys is signing with an NFC contender.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign Cole Beasley to their practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN, adding the 11-year veteran to a short-handed wide receiver corps. Beasley was released by the Bills in March and did not sign with another team as a free agent in the offseason. The Bucs plan to elevate Beasley to their active roster soon, according to NFL Network, which first reported the signing Tuesday. The Bills had granted Beasley permission to seek a trade in early March but ultimately released him in a move that created about $6.1 million in salary-cap space. Beasley, 33, now will join a Tampa Bay team entering its Week 3 showdown against the Packers without star receiver Mike Evans, who was suspended one game for his role in Sunday’s brawl with the Saints. The Bucs also are dealing with injuries to veteran receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, who both missed their victory over the Saints.

Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on the Cowboys’ 20-17 victory over the Bengals and updated the severity of Dalton Schultz’s injury.

“I’ve really gotta really start working on my drama,” he said. “Because there’s times when I feel like I just don’t really fit in around here. Yeah, I guess I’m gonna lie to everyone. I took a moment. Yeah, I took a moment. I got my press conference done as fast as I could. I got a shower and got home because my wife is out of town so I could babysit the girls. So, I had a big night.” McCarthy also gave an update on some injured players. Tight end Dalton Schultz hurt his knee during the game. Thankfully, McCarthy said an MRI revealed no serious damage. The team will see how much he can practice and will likely make a game-time decision on if he’ll play next Monday against the Giants.

Jerry Jones seems rather confident that Dak Prescott could return sooner rather than later.

“I don’t know that anybody knows [when he’ll be back],” Jones said, per ProFootballTalk‘s Michael David Smith. “But when he [gets enough strength in his hand], then you’ll probably see some real advancement in his timeline. I don’t know when that is. I do know that with a good airing out last week, everybody recognizes that he’ll be back sooner than later as far as the timeline. It really could be a minimum of two weeks up here in my mind [Washington in Week 4]. Now, that’s very optimistic. But he’s got the kind of repair there that will allow him not to have a lot of fear of re-injuring it. It’s just a question of the grip. But it’s a big question.” The future is still fuzzy for Prescott, but Dallas received a solid performance from Rush on Sunday against the Bengals. The 28-year-old completed 19 of his 31 pass attempts for 235 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in a 20-17 win, engineering a game-winning drive that culminated with a go-ahead field goal on the game’s final play.

Jaylon Smith is giving it another go with the New York Giants.

The Giants officially signed the linebacker to their practice squad on Tuesday. Smith played four games with the franchise last season and accumulated 19 tackles before becoming a free agent. Smith began his career with the Giants’ upcoming opponent. The Cowboys drafted Smith in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but he did not step onto an NFL field until 2017 due to his recovery from a catastrophic knee injury in his final college game with Notre Dame. Once he got on the field, Smith had a strong run to start his career. He did not miss a game from 2017 to 2020 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019 while amassing 142 tackles. Smith signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019, but his time in Dallas did not last that long. He was released early in the 2021 season and soon joined the Green Bay Packers. He played just two games for the Packers and finally finished out the year with the Giants.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas CowboysDaily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.

Subscribe to the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel for videos throughout every week right here.