An inside look at Rush & the Cowboys’ big win over the Bengals | All-22 film analysis

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a massive win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2 and featured a much better game plan from the offense. As I evaluated the tape, I wanted to highlight two things before we jump into the film breakdown.

Against the Bucs, we saw their linebackers flying out when the Cowboys were in play-action and getting under the routes the Cowboys were trying to fit in behind them. I talked about how Dallas needed to run a screen off of play-action and we got just that with this tight end screen early in the game:

The other thing we discussed last week was that the Cowboys needed to run the ball effectively if they were going to have a shot against the Bengals. They did just that, getting to big-time runs through an innovative run game like fake bubble screen boundary toss out of gun.

Now, let's jump into the tape. In today’s video, I break down nine total clips, seven good, and two bad. I hope y’all enjoy it!