Cowboys at Giants preview: Michael Gallup, Jason Peters could change things for the game

The Dallas Cowboys still have, at minimum, a few weeks before they see Dak Prescott back under center for the team. But that doesn’t mean help on the offense isn't on the way. It’s possible the Cowboys could have two new players added to the gameday roster this week when they play the New York Giants.

Given the Giants 2-0 start, and the fact that they are 1-point favorites over the Cowboys according to DraftKings, getting some additional help would be a very good thing. Especially with this being an NFC East division game on the road.

Cowboys veteran receiver Michael Gallup, and long-time NFL veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters, could play this week, although Gallup’s odds may be a little higher than Peters.

Gallup would be a big boost to a receiving corps that has been shaky to start the year. He would give the Cowboys a legitimate deep threat; there are few receivers better at contorting their body to make catches in the air or along the sideline. Adding Gallup to CeeDee Lamb, and breaking-out player Noah Brown, would finally give the Cowboys a legit starting trio.

How likely is it that Gallup plays this week? One clue may be the recent release of receiver Dennis Houston. They may be making room for Gallup to play. If you listen to the Cowboys brass, it seems as though Gallup will go unless he has some kind of setback in practice.

“Certainly [Michael] Gallup has a chance to work back in,” Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Monday. “Certainly possible for him to be up against the Giants this week. This [WR] corps I think is going to come together.” The sentiment was later echoed by head coach Mike McCarthy. “We’ll try to give [Gallup] a full slate [this week],” he said.

As for Peters, it’s a little more murky. The plan is for him to practice this week and see how that goes.

Cowboys veteran OT Jason Peters will do more this week, which means practicing in pads. Peters and WR Michael Gallup both have a chance to play next Monday night against the Giants, but it will depend on what they’re able to do in practice this week — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 19, 2022

Here is what Stephen Jones said about him playing.

“Start[ing] to feel good, especially as we know Peters and Connor McGovern are going to be getting well sooner rather than later,” Jones added. “So, it will just help with our depth in the offensive line.”

Earlier in the week Jerry Jones mentioned ‘position flex’ when talking about Peters playing. So it’s unclear where exactly he would fit in if he played. But if the Cowboys want to roll out their best five, it would be LT Peters, LG Smith, C Biadasz, RG Martin, RT Steele.

The Cowboys offense has been a little slow to come around in 2022, but the addition of a playmaker like Gallup, and a dependable force like Peters, could help change that dynamic. First for Cooper Rush against the Giants on Monday night, and then eventually for Dak Prescott.