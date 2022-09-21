Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 2022 NFL Week 3

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys at Giants in NFL Week 3 as Dallas visits New York on Monday night.

For the second time this season the Dallas Cowboys are set to play on primetime. They will visit the New York Giants on Monday Night Football and for the first time in a long time they are not the favorites against their division rival.

This is certainly a strange season through only two weeks. The Cowboys are 1-1 thanks to a win authored by Cooper Rush against the reigning AFC Champions, although the likes of Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs certainly had a lot to do with it. Meanwhile the Giants are undefeated and Saquon Barkley has looked like the best version of himself since the rookie that we saw four years ago.

It will be interesting to watch the two units meet on Monday night with Troy Aikman on the call in his new gig with ESPN. Rush will be asked to win his third game as the Cowboys quarterback and may wind up having Michael Gallup in the fold along with CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, and all the rest.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Android devices.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.