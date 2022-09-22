Thursday Night Football picks and live discussion: Steelers at Browns

Week 3 of the NFL season starts tonight with an AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. DraftKing Sportsbook has the Browns as 4-point favorites heading into the game, but sometimes odds move so make sure you check for the latest.

This is an open thread for game chat.

Also, some of the BTB staff are picking games this season using Tallysight, below are our TNF picks along with our reasons why.

Dave Halprin - Take the Browns. They are angry after last week, they are at home, and I don’t trust Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense.

Brian Martin - I like the Cleveland Browns in this TNF matchup. With home-field advantage, and arguably the best rushing attack in the league, the Browns should be able to control the tempo of the game by going with a ground and pound attack. I believe Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt will be the difference makers in this Week 3 matchup.

David Howman - This feels like a toss up but I ultimately went with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has been playing some great defense through 2 games and should continue that against backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Meanwhile, the Steelers offense has been pretty bad through 2 games but I like them to get on track against an equally bad Browns defense.

Tony Catalina - Thursday Night Football featuring two AFC North teams that really don’t like each other should be a good one for us. Both teams coming off a loss straight into a short week should add some more intrigue to the matchup and ultimately in these quick turn around games I lean towards to home cooking for the edge and tonight is no different, give me the Cleveland Browns in a close one.

Matt Holleran - I’m not all that confident in my pick, but I’m going with the Cleveland Browns in this divisional matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers came back to earth a bit in Week Two, and their quarterback Mitch Trubisky really struggled. Cleveland is set to get Jack Conklin back on their offensive line, so they should be able to control this game with their rushing attack. It’s a divisional matchup so it will be a close one, but the Browns rebound from last week’s disaster and beat the Steelers on Thursday night.

RJ Ochoa -It really felt like Pittsburgh would easily handle New England last week, but obviously that fell apart a little bit. However much it fell apart it was nowhere near as dramatic as what happened to the Cleveland Browns against the New York Jets. This game comes down to what I trust most and between the Steelers and Browns the answer is Mike Tomlin. If anyone can find a way it is him.

Tom Ryle - This is a couple of franchises that don’t seem to be headed in a good direction, in a division where all four teams lost last week. It has all the signs of being a close but hard to watch game. Both quarterbacks are uninspiring and the Browns defense just fell apart late. All the Steelers have going for them is a past ability to scratch out difficult wins. That will have to do as a differentiator this week, so I’ll take Pittsburgh.