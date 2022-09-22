Jerry Jones cannot stop himself from creating needless attention around the Dallas Cowboys

Speaking to local members of the media on Thursday, Jerry Jones discussed the upcoming game for his Dallas Cowboys, a road contest against the New York Giants that will be on Monday Night Football.

Odds are this will be one of the highest-rated MNF games in recent memory because, well, Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team and they sell, sell, sell all of the time regardless of the circumstances.

Jerry was in sell mode once again on Thursday afternoon except the product he was pushing was controversy. Do not take the cheese.

Jerry Jones’ comments about Cooper Rush are nothing more than him saying he hopes that Cooper plays well

What exactly are we talking about? As Jerry met with the media on Thursday he spoke about a variety of Cowboys-related things and right now the team is in an interesting spot with Cooper Rush playing quarterback while Dak Prescott recovers from a fractured thumb.

Jerry noted that he would love it if Rush played well enough to generate a quarterback controversy in Dallas. Those words are obviously sensitive ones when it comes to teams in the National Football League and saying them out loud does nothing except invite the buzzards.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones entertained idea Cooper Rush could play well enough, team could win enough to force decision at QB when Dak Prescott able to return. “Wouldn’t it be something if you had a dilemma as to which way to go?” You’d want that controversy? “Of course I would.” pic.twitter.com/oSXzHAMabk — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 22, 2022

In the clip you can hear Jerry say that it would be something for Cooper Rush to play well enough that a quarterback controversy began for the Dallas Cowboys. He goes as far as saying that he would walk to New York to make that happen.

The spirit of this point is more than fair. Jerry is ultimately saying that he wants the quarterback for his team to play very well. The problem is that he knows full well that the comment will draw controversy. Consider that during this past week’s MNF broadcast HOFer Steve Young openly said that Dak Prescott could stand to learn a thing or two from Cooper Rush. With all due respect to Cooper Rush, that is preposterous.

Yet here comes the team owner, president, and general manager to feed the machine in the exact same way. Headlines will swirl between now and Monday night noting that Jerry Jones wants there to be a quarterback controversy with his team despite the fact that everyone in the locker room knows how silly of a claim that is.

We asked Zeke about this and others bringing up this narratives. “Jerry wants you clicking and listening to all of it. Marketing” adds media says outrageous things for the clicks. No controversy in the locker room. 4 is the guy. https://t.co/ygOcpCKhrj — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 22, 2022

It would have been very easy for Jerry to say something that praised Rush, offered hope for his performances, and extended support for Dak Prescott as he continues his recovery to ready himself to play for the Cowboys.

“Wouldn’t it be something if Cooper played well again? We always want to have as many talented players as possible and so to have another high-caliber quarterback behind Dak Prescott would give us a lot of depth to help us feel comfortable for the rest of the season. This is a contact sport which means injuries happen and it is nice knowing that Cooper provides tremendous insurance for our franchise quarterback.”

But that wouldn’t have generated the attention that Jerry is looking to cause with this line.

Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys. We’ll see you Monday night.