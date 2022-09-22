 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Michael Gallup playing on Monday night: ‘I hope so.’

The Cowboys head coach wouldn’t give a definitive answer.

By RJ Ochoa
Dallas Cowboys v&nbsp;New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the New York Giants in Week 3, although the game is taking place on Monday Night Football which delays the normal weeklong process by a day. Because of that, the Cowboys were back at work on Thursday and looking to build their first winning streak of the season. The Giants are undefeated on this two-week-old season, but their offense is not exactly intimidating which is good news for Micah Parsons and all of his friends under Dan Quinn’s guidance.

While the Cowboys offense showed life for the first time this year during last week’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals, that was short-lived. Dallas scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and a pessimistic point of view would suggest that their scripted drive went well before Tony Pollard exploded for 46 yards to make things great. Outside of that things were relatively dry.

The Cowboys need help on offense and speculation has been that help could arrive this week by way of wide receiver Michael Gallup. You will recall that Gallup tore his ACL in the penultimate game of the last regular season, was re-signed to a long-term contract by the team in the offseason, and fans have been waiting see him make his debut ever since.

Throughout camp and roster cuts the Cowboys chose not to place Gallup on the injured reserve list which suggested that they believed he could return within the first four weeks of the regular season. Mike McCarthy was asked on Thursday whether or not Gallup was going to play this week and he kept things rather coy noting that he hoped so.

We will see what ultimately happens with Gallup, but obviously the next few days are very important for him and the potential of him suiting up against the Giants. While we want Gallup back as soon as possible this is much more about the long-term than it is the short which is why the Cowboys should exercise as much caution as possible.

Speaking of the Cowboys are taking things slow with Micah Parsons right now, but don’t fret. It is as a result of a cold.

Don’t let any headline fool you. Micah Parsons is fine, and hopefully whatever this cold situation is goes away sometime soon.

Let the week begin.

