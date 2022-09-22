Cowboys vs. Giants injury report (Wednesday): Dalton Schultz (DNP). Michael Gallup (full)

Riding the emotional high from a last-second win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Dallas Cowboys enter the week on a positive note. Facing the New York Giants in a key divisional matchup, the Cowboys are still trying to hold down the fort until Dak Prescott is healthy. Speaking of Prescott, he was absent from Wednesday’s practice along with a slew of Cowboys starters. Defensive playmakers Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs were withheld from practice but are not to be considered in doubt of missing Monday’s game.

#Cowboys first injury report vs. Giants (W3):



Micah Parsons battling a cold (non-COVID) was DNP as expected on Thursday, and Trevon Diggs was DNP but not injury-related. Team has no concerns re: either for MNF.



Schultz, Prescott, McGovern, Kearse all DNP - as expected. pic.twitter.com/Ggk9nAFTDc — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 22, 2022

Still nursing a knee injury and ankle injury respectively, safety Jayron Kearse and guard Connor McGovern were missing from practice. Kearse’s replacement Donovan Wilson played very well in his place versus the Bengals. Meanwhile, McGovern’s backup, Matt Farniok, had mixed results.

Dalton Schultz was also held out of practice on Wednesday after injuring his knee last Sunday. While he did return to the game, it’s unlikely he plays Monday against the Giants. However, it looks like Michael Gallup might make his season debut versus the Giants. Mike McCarthy has said the team plans to give Gallup a full workload this week in practice. A very good sign to start the week.