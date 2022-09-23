Cowboys at Giants: Week 3 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys travel to MetLife Stadium this week to take on a surprisingly undefeated New York Giants team this week. This NFC East divisional matchup could end up impacting the playoff race at the end of the season, so for the Cowboys to put their best foot forward securing a victory would go a long ways in helping their case.

With that in mind, we’re going to take a look at some key matchups to watch in this Week 3 matchup.

Micah Parsons vs. Andrew Thomas/Evan Neal

Micah Parsons is a stud! He has been demoralizing just about any offensive tackle he has squared off against so far this season, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t happen once again against the New York Giants. While Andrew Thomas is currently the highest graded OT according to PFF, even he will have his hands full with No. 11 and Evan Neal even more so. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if Parsons ends up having his third consecutive multi-QB sack game in prime time on Monday Night Football.

Cowboys’ defense vs. RB Saquon Barkley

Now finally healthy after battling multiple injuries the past few seasons, Saquon Barkley looks like his old self. That could be a problem for the Cowboys defense considering his ability to impact the game as both a runner and receiver. Barkley’s dual-threat ability in both the running and passing game has hurt the Cowboys in the past, but if they can keep that from happening in this Week 3 matchup, putting another “W” in the win column increases significantly. Containing/limiting the Giants talented RB is a must this week.

Cowboys’ DBs vs. WR Sterling Shepard

The Giants attempt to upgrade their aerial attack by bringing in Kenny Golladay and drafting Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson in the first and second rounds in back-to-back drafts hasn’t produced the results they thought they would. Instead, it’s their veteran WR Sterling Shepard who continues to be their best weapon in the passing game. Now healthy, Shepard has once again established himself in the Giants passing game. He is Daniel Jones’ favorite target, making him someone Dallas’ secondary has to account for.