Cowboys news: Dallas may need their rookie tight ends to step up with Dalton Schultz injury

The Cowboys’ rookie tight ends aren’t kidding around with their opportunities to take on the work load this week in wake of Dalton Shultz’s knee injury.

Why so serious? Well, if you’re the Dallas Cowboys, it’s because you understand how critical it was to sidestep an 0-2 hole by upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals and how equally important it is start 1-0 within the NFC East in Week 3, but a possible absence of Dalton Schultz aims the spotlight at rookie tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot (a.k.a. “The Villain”, but more on that in a bit). With Schultz nursing a knee sprain and potentially being a late-week or gametime decision against the New York Giants, the onus is on Ferguson and Hendershot to be prepped for a full workload on “Monday Night Football”. As they prepare to travel to MetLife Stadium, the 2022 fourth-round pick and talented undrafted native of Indiana, respectively, might find themselves going from training camp notables to primetime targets for quarterback Cooper Rush. “The preseason definitely helped with [acclimating to NFL football],” Ferguson said on Wednesday.. “Just getting the little things out of the way - minor adjustments and things like that. ... I’ve adjusted pretty well but I’ve just got to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way. [Schultz’s status] doesn’t change my preparation at all. “In my mind, I’m always thinking I’m going to play even if I’m not going to play. I know I gotta be ready for whatever comes my way.” The former First-Team All-Big Ten talent will also deploy tactics he’s learned from Schultz from training camp to this point in his young NFL career. “I think a lot of it is the little things,” Ferguson said. “Whether it be footwork or hand placement or routes - the little things. He’s definitely helped me on all of those things. … He’s always giving me pointers … When you start to hone in on the little things you start to see your game improve a little bit more.”

Jerry Jones’ comments today about Cooper Rush possibly taking Dak Prescott’s starting job are sure to get tongues wagging.

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott’s return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn’t mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas’ starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he’d welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago. “Of course I want it,” Jones said, per The Athletic, when asked about the potential dilemma of Rush building momentum as Prescott’s replacement. “If (Rush) comes in there and plays as well as Prescott played ... over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that. ... Of course we want Dak to be here next week. That’s the thing, you do. But Dak and I want Rush to lead the team to a victory here and get another win. Looking back, when Dak was playing instead of Tony, it was game by game. “So do I think that it’s possible for Rush to come in here and play at a level and win games the way Prescott did when he took over for Romo?” Jones continued. “Yes I do. Yes I do. I certainly think that’s possible.” Pressed to clarify whether he actually believes Rush could replace Prescott even after the latter is healthy, Jones doubled down on his take, once again referencing Romo: “Well it was impossible, ostensibly, that Prescott could play that well (years ago) and keep Romo out of the ... game.” All indications are that Prescott, a consensus Pro Bowl-caliber starter, is nearing a return to the field, with Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones recently pointing to a potential Week 3 or Week 4 return. The veteran is notably just one year removed from signing a four-year, $160 million extension with Dallas, making him one of the game’s highest-paid players at his position.

The 2-0 New York Giants are having open conversations between reporters, coaches and receivers, it seems.

“I’ve been in the NFL a long time,” Daboll told The New York Post on Thursday. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s not happy he didn’t play, that shows competitiveness.” Golladay spoke to the New York media on Wednesday, saying that while he respected the decisions made by his new coaching staff, it’s “a little confusing” that he played just two snaps this past week against the Carolina Panthers. “Of course you know I really don’t agree with it or like it, but I can only control what I control. That’s coming to work every day,” Golladay said via The Athletic. “I should be playing regardless.… That’s a fact.” While Golladay played 77% of the offensive snaps (46 snaps) in Week 1’s win against the Tennessee Titans, he played just the two this past week, which brought on much speculation. The wide receiver’s conundrum began even in Week 1, when Kadarius Toney, a versatile and dynamic receiver, barely played for Daboll as well.

The Cowboys’ star quarterback is back on the practice field with nothing but a training ball in hand.

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott resumed practice for the first time since undergoing thumb surgery. The two-time Pro Bowler remains limited for now as he works his way back to 100 percent. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday he thought Week 4 or 5 was the earliest Prescott is expected to get back on the field for game action. That’s better than the initial timeline. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Sept. 12 the veteran signal-caller was potentially out for six-to-eight weeks after surgery and was “likely” headed for injured reserve. One day later, however, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said an IR designation wasn’t on the table. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Prescott would have the stitches from his surgical procedure removed at some point this week, which represented a small step in his recovery. Still, McCarthy couldn’t provide any more insight as to when his starting QB might be good to go.

Dennis Houston won’t be leaving the Dallas area quite yet as the 2022 undrafted rookie got a chance on the Cowboys’ practice squad.