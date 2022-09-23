Fan’s confidence in the Cowboys rebounds, Micah Parsons tabbed to lead the league in sacks

It truly is amazing how winning a game in the NFL can really change the perspective of a team, and the perspective of those who watch the team. This early in the season, those swings are magnified. The Dallas Cowboys avoided an 0-2 start to the season after getting pummeled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Injuries during that game, specifically to Dak Prescott, magnified the doom and gloom.

We checked on how Cowboys fans were feeling last week, before the Cowboys beat the Cincinnati Bengals, and it was dismal. Only 5% of fans thought the team was heading in the right direction, and only 9% thought the team would make the playoffs. That has now changed dramatically.

48% of fans think the team is headed in the right direction.

And 52% of fans think the Cowboys will make the playoffs.

As a bonus question this week, we wanted to know if Micah Parsons would lead the NFL in sacks for 2022. The answer was an overwhelming ‘yes’ with 86% of the vote.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.