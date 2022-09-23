Cowboys vs. Giants injury report (Friday): Michael Gallup full go in practice, Dalton Schultz remains non-participant

The Cowboys look to be in better shape on Friday than they were a day prior with the return of a few key players to practice.

Michael Gallup was full go in practice for the second day in a row as the chances of his return to the lineup on Monday night increase by the day.

#Cowboys injury report for Friday ahead of MNF vs. Giants (W2).



Changes: Trevon Diggs returns and is full participant, Quinton Bohanna limited with neck issue.



Those who were listed as DNP were expected. pic.twitter.com/jgDX2uZdrc — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 23, 2022

Micah Parsons remains a practice non-participant for the second day in a row as he reportedly battles a non-COVID related illness. Trevon Diggs was back in practice after missing Thursday due to personal reasons. Dalton Schultz’s chances of being suited up and ready to play on Monday are slim, as the tight end continues to be out of practice for the second day in a row.

A sight for sore eyes, Dak Prescott entered day two of his injury rehab on the field and was working on the side with resistance chords, but remains a practice non-participant with no set timetable in place for his return.

Dak Prescott getting in some work on the resistance cords pic.twitter.com/e39TROg4AZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 23, 2022

Connor McGovern is still sitting out of practice with a ankle injury, as well as safety Javon Kearse, who is nursing a knee injury from week one. Dallas looks to be in good hands for now while Kearse gets back to health, however, as backup Donovan Wilson showed out with six solo tackles and two stuffs at the line against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Cowboys’ much needed win at home.

Second-year nose tackle Quinton Bohanna was added to the injury report and was a limited participant on Friday.