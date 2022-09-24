Cowboys vs. Giants picks and predictions, plus the rest of NFL Week 3 picks

This week the Dallas Cowboys begin their NFC East schedule with a trip to New York to face the Giants. Normally this would be an easy prediction to make since the Cowboys have owned the Giants for the last few years. But in 2022, it's the Giants who are 2-0 and the favorites in the game, while the Cowboys are 1-1 and trying to hang in there until Dak Prescott returns.

At the beginning of the week the spread had the Cowboys as three-point underdogs, but that line has tightened as the week progressed. Currently DraftKings Sportsbook has the Giants as one-point favorites, but that could change so be sure to check.

Here are a few cracks at predicting the outcome.

DraftKings Nation:

The Giants have two wins on the season, but they’ve been quite fluky and against poor competition. The Cowboys look decent despite having Cooper Rush at quarterback, and they tend to have New York’s number. Even with the Giants on a winning streak, take the Cowboys against the spread in Week 3.

A lot of places have the Cowboys covering the spread by winning the game.

Sporting News:

First-year coach Brian Daboll has a chance to push New York to 3-0, another unexpected early-season development. The Cowboys have won nine of the last 10 meetings in this series, however, so the Giants have to know this isn’t going to come easy. Daniel Jones is completing 70.9% of his passes so far. Can Rush match that efficiency on the road? We’re going with the small upset, and Micah Parsons makes the difference on the MNF stage. Pick: Cowboys 25, Giants 20

Another cover for the Cowboys.

New York Times:

Cooper Rush proved that he could be a capable fill-in at quarterback for the Cowboys last week and Dallas’s defense has looked especially impressive in the pass rush, recording eight sacks so far this season (third in the N.F.L.). Saquon Barkley should get plenty of carries this week, as the Giants can’t yet rely on their passing attack and the Cowboys are a bit more vulnerable to the run. Pick: Giants

Not everyone is taking Dallas, some believe in the Giants.

Some of the BTB writers took a shot at predicting the Cowboys and Giants game, along with the rest of Week 3 in the NFL. Six of seven of our writers are taking the Cowboys.

So who ya got BTB?