Cowboys vs. Giants final injury report: Micah Parsons, Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz questionable for game

The final health designations for the Cowboys at Giants game.

By Dave Halprin
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The final injury report for the Dallas Cowboys is out and it has four players listed as questionable. Some of them are expected, and one may make fans just a bit nervous.

Michael Gallup practiced all week and was listed as a full participant each day. The Cowboys have officially listed him as questionable, but by all indications he should be able to play this week. We’ll have to wait until Monday to know for sure.

Dalton Schultz was able to practice on a limited basis Saturday and is officially listed as questionable. It feels unlikely he can go this week with only one limited practice under his belt but we’ll see.

Micah Parsons is listed as questionable, but the Cowboys have assured us that he has a non-COVID illness that shouldn’t affect his abilty to go on Monday. Quinton Boahanna was limited again in practice and is officially listed as questionable.

Connor McGovern was listed as out, along with Dak Prescott and Jayron Kearse, but was a limited participantin practice on Saturday meaning he must be getting close to a return.

