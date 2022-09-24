 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Micah Parsons doesn’t plan to let illness keep him from playing Monday night

There doesn’t seem to be anything to worry about concerning Micah Parsons playing Monday.

By JessHaynie
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Offensive linemen can’t stop Micah Parsons, so why should an illness? The Cowboys’ star linebacker has missed practice this week and is listed as questionable for Monday night, but Parsons made it clear on Saturday evening that he plans to play through whatever’s ailing him.

Parsons tweeted out the following about 48 hours before the Cowboys and the New York Giants kick off their Week 3 matchup on Monday Night Football.

For the young folk in Cowboys Nation, that GIF shows the infamous “flu game” of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Playing through major illness in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, Jordan scored 38 points and led the Chicago Bulls to a victory.

Micah Parsons wasn’t even born yet. But 25 years later, Parsons is an emerging legend in his own league as arguably Dallas’ best player and one of the NFL’s top defenders.

Going into Week 3, Parsons was tied with Khalil Mack as the current sack leaders with four in their first two games. After Thursday night, Pittsburgh’s Alex Highsmith has now edged them with 4.5 sacks in three weeks.

The Cowboys need every bit of Parsons’ pass-rushing prowess when they meet the undefeated Giants. With New York QB Daniel Jones having a penchant for turnovers, a consistent disruptor like Parsons is a critical element for helping Dallas get a big road win in the NFC East.

While Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, and Sam Williams could pick up some of the slack, few players in the league can match Parsons’ impact on the field. We’ve watched him fight through double teams and leave opposing passers shaken over the first two games.

Hopefully, his campaign for Defensive Player of the Year doesn’t skip a beat this week. The final call belongs to the medical staff and coaches, but it will take something extraordinary for them to keep this superstar off the field.

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 2022 NFL Week 3

View all 18 stories

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys