Cowboys news: Don’t doubt that Dak Prescott is still the man in Dallas

Coach McCarthy puts to rest any idea of Prescott not starting when healthy.

In an interview this week, owner Jerry Jones caused a stir when mentioning quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. In an interview with reporters, Jones mused on what if backup quarterback Cooper Rush played on a level to challenge Dak Prescott for his starting job. While not serious on the subject, head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to remove any doubt on the matter. “I’m just trying to say this with a straight face,” McCarthy said Friday. “Like anything, you look at the whole thing, it’s about winning. That’s all we really care about. There is no quarterback controversy. ... Dak is our starter.”

If Gallup is back, that’s great news for the Cowboys offense.

The Cowboys have been cautious with wide receiver Michael Gallup in his return from an ACL injury. That patience seems to have paid off and it seems as if the arrow is trending upward for Gallup to suit up on Monday night. “Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee), tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (neck) are officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s road game against the New York Giants. Gallup has had full practice all week as he points toward possibly making his season debut Monday.”

The Amari Cooper saga lives on.

After Amari Cooper showed off with an impressive performance on Thursday Night Football, owner Jerry was once again asked his former player. Jones further explained his reasoning for parting with Cooper. “Well, Amari Cooper, the issue with Amari Cooper was how much we were paying him and what we could do with that money completely. Amari Cooper is a good, real good player, top player and could, should be able to be on any team there is in the NFL. But do you want to allocate that much money to it, or do you have that much allocation, or would you rather have a better offensive line? Would you rather have a better pass rush? You can’t have it all, men. You can’t have it all.”

The Giants are getting healthy.

The Giants list edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, but both appear on track to play. Thibodeaux told Jordan Raanan of ESPN after Saturday’s practice that he expects to make his NFL debut this week. “Oh yeah, I’m playing,” Thibodeaux said. Ojulari, who had eight sacks last season as a rookie, also expects to make his season debut. “I’m good,” Ojulari said, via Raanan. “I’m excited, man. Ready to go. My first game.” Both players were limited in Saturday’s practice. “We’re moving in the right direction with those guys,” coach Brian Daboll said. Receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) did not practice Saturday and are doubtful.

Saquon, Zeke and Pollard; keys to the game.

Against the Cowboys, Brian Daboll will attempt to keep his team focused on playing complementary football with the offense, defense, and special teams units working together to get the win. Offensively, the game plan will likely revolve around Saquon Barkley’s ability to make plays as a runner and receiver. If he registers 25-plus touches as the No.1 offensive option, the Giants will be able to keep Daniel Jones in a managerial role. Given the quarterback’s turnover woes, the Giants want to minimize long-yardage situations and reduce the risky throws. Defensively, Wink Martindale wants to dictate the action of the Cowboys by stuffing the run with an assortment of blitzes and simulated pressures. If the Giants can neutralize Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the game hinges on the performance of a backup quarterback against a top-flight defense. Considering the chaos Martindale creates with his unique pressure packages, the Giants can chalk up a win if they control the Cowboys’ running game and force the young quarterback to win the game through the air.

