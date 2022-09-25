Report: The earliest Dak Prescott will be back for Dallas Cowboys is October 16th against Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are off on Sunday as they visit the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. It is their third game of the season and the second full one that they will have to play without quarterback Dak Prescott.

As to when QB1 will make his return to the Cowboys lineup, the team has done what they can to inspire as much optimism as possible. Jerry Jones, who also noted that he would welcome a quarterback controversy in usual Jerry Jones fashion, has made it seem like Prescott could return as soon as next week against the Washington Commanders at times. Given that the initial timeframe associated with Prescott’s thumb injury was 6-8 weeks, none of that really made sense.

During Sunday morning’s news roudndups across the national space NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that it is his understanding that the “earliest” Dak could return is October 16th on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

From @NFLGameDay: Still, the earliest #Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be out there is 4 weeks from surgery. That #Eagles game on Oct. 16 would be a solid spot. pic.twitter.com/BEl9HoTOHp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

The Eagles game in question is still three weeks from now; it is the Cowboys Week 6 matchup. At present time, Philadelphia seems like the top threat to take Dallas’ NFC East title from a year ago so it is obviously an important game, and therefore one where Dak Prescott will be needed.

It never made sense that Dak would return in three total weeks as far as the initial point of injury. If he did return against Philly, it is worth mentioning that Rapoport noted this as the “earliest” possible return for Prescott, that would be five weeks after the initial injury happened.