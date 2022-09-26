How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys head to New York to take on the Giants for Monday Night Football. In an unusual occurrence, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Giants as one-point favorites. The Cowboys have handled the Giants easily in the past few years, but New York is the one who is 2-0 while the Cowboys needed a big upset to get to 1-1. The Giants are also at home, so they are the favorites.

The Cowboys turn to Cooper Rush in place of Dak Prescott, and Rush is 2-0 in his career when he is the starter. Dallas would like to make things easy for Rush by getting Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard going against a Giants defense that has some vulnerabilities. We know the Giants are going to blitz under new coordinator Wink Martindale, so an effective running game would help neutralize that issue.

The Cowboys defense has been very good, and Micah Parsons has been elite, and the team expects him to play even though he’s been slowed by illness this week. The Cowboys pass rush will hope to heat up Daniel Jones and force him into mistakes. The Giants would like to counter that by getting Saquon Barkely going in the run game.

Both teams should have similar philosophies in this game, but whoever can execute, and avoid the mistakes, will walk out as the winners.

The Monday Night Football game airs on ESPN tonight, but for fans who want an alternative announcing team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman — or those who want to torture themselves listening to Eli Manning reminisce about when he played for the Giants — the ManningCast is back for another season and will be available on ESPN2, as well as streaming on ESPN+.

Cowboys depth chart | Roster

Date: Sept. 26, 2022

Game time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Radio: 105.3 The Fan | Full listings | NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner | Dallas SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App | N.Y. Giants SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App | National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Streaming: ESPN+ and Sling TV

Cowboys record: (1-1)

Giants record: (2-0)

Odds: Dallas +1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Prediction: Cowboys 23 - Giants 18

Enemy blog: Big Blue View

