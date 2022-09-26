Player props, best bets Week 3: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Betting the Cowboys is an impossible task in itself and last week proved that sentiment true. After a bad read on the Cowboys’ rush defense from week one, they stood tall against Joe Mixon and neutralized him as an offensive threat. Ezekiel Elliott also did not produce near what many people predicted, especially after him being public about wanting more touches. It was a 1-3 week, which leads to a 3-4 season record.

Last week’s bets:

Joe Mixon’s longest rush over 15.5 yards- LOSS

Joe Mixon over 71.5 rushing yards- LOSS

Evan McPherson over 1.5 field goals made- WIN

Ezekiel Elliott over 54.5 rushing yards- LOSS

This week’s bets:

Tony Pollard O 37.5 rushing yards

In the Giants first two games, they allowed Derrick Henry to rush for 3.9 yards per carry and Christian McCaffrey for 6.8 yards per carry. Pollard was the man on the Cowboys’ offense a week ago and that trend should continue. He touched the ball 13 times last game, nine of them being rushes. If he rushes the ball eight or so times come Monday, he should be able to comfortably hit this over.

Daniel Jones U 197.5 passing yards

Although this number seems a bit chalky with Jones yet cracking 190 yards in neither of his first two games, the Cowboys have the best defense he will face thus far this season. They held Tom Brady to 212 yards and Joe Burrow to 199. Jones will probably throw the ball around 30 times, but his passing yard figures should go under here.

CeeDee Lamb O 4.5 receptions

Lamb has caught just nine balls in the first two games this season. Those are not the figures many suspected he would tout heading into week three, but he played well last week and that should continue here. Even if Michael Gallup plays, it will be limited, and Lamb will still be on the field for nearly every offensive snap. In conjunction with that, Dalton Schultz is questionable and may miss Monday’s game.

Noah Brown 0 3.5 receptions

The same reasoning behind Lamb’s over prop follows suit here. However, Brown has caught five balls in each game this season and seems to be a focal point in this offense. He has been targeted 14 times over the past two games and if that trend continues, he should have no problem hauling in at least four balls.