Weekend Update (Monday edition): Micahel Gallup expected to be inactive, plus other roster news

The Week 3 update on this week's Monday Night football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants is now available. So what’s the final news on both teams before kickoff?

As expected, QB Dak Prescott is out for this Monday Night football game. The good news is that his stitches are set to be removed on Monday from the procedure he had after the Cincinnati Bengals game. And for more good news on Dak, he has been seen this week throwing practice balls in training. So just hang on a couple more weeks everyone.

Dak Prescott is scheduled to have his stitches removed on Monday. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 23, 2022

Jerry Jones spoke this week about a quarterback controversy. The good news here is that the pure “click bait” comment Jerry made hasn’t affected the Rush/Prescott relationship and both players know exactly how the game works.

Cooper Rush said he and Dak Prescott, “got a good laugh,” over Jerry Jones’ QB dilemma comments from Thursday. “I think he just wants to win games and that’s what we all want to do,” Rush said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 23, 2022

Head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t mince his words and left us a comment that contradicted Jerry’s saying there was no such thing as a quarterback battle. “But there is no quarterback controversy. Dak’s our starter.” McCarthy was quite happy to tell it how everyone else sees it.

Jerry Jones wouldn’t mind a QB controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. He said he’d walk to New York if it meant Rush played so well going forward that the Cowboys had a tough decision to make pic.twitter.com/3aG98I3Fx5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 22, 2022

Cowboys leading tight end Dalton Schultz is questionable for this one after a PCL injury he suffered during the Cincinnati Bengals game. At this stage it seems as though Schultz is a game-time decision, but with the promotion of Sean McKeon onto the active roster it’s fair to say Schultz could be missing this one. But it will be a last minute decision for him.

#Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz traveled with the team and plans to test his knee today before a final decision on his status against the #Giants, per source. It sounds unlikely he’ll play, but Schultz is a competitor so it can’t be ruled out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

OL Jason Peters is among three players whom the Cowboys are expected to bring up today from practice squad for tonight’s game at Giants. QB Will Grier is one. TE Sean McKeon could be other. Two standard elevations allowed per game, so one must be signed to 53-man roster. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 26, 2022

Safety Jayron Kearse and OG Connor McGovern both have been working to rehab from their respective injuries. How much longer the Cowboys will be without them both will become clearer after this week. But for now both will be staying out of pads for this weeks game.

Cowboys S Jayron Kearse (MCL sprain) "had a really good workout Monday," coach Mike McCarthy said. "He's making progress." LG Connor McGovern (high ankle sprain) will do "a little more" today following his workout Monday. Both still in rehab phase. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 21, 2022

WR Noah Brown is having quite the season so far. His stats are currently projected to be better by the end of the year than WR Davante Adams.

After Noah Brown's first career TD in 6 years, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott retrieved ball for him. How'd he remember?



Per Zeke, in pregame locker room, John Fassel said: "Yeah, Noah’s going to score his first touchdown today at approximately 5:10 p.m."pic.twitter.com/jdTW9Nu8mu — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 23, 2022

The Ohio State receiver finally broke his 2,141 day spell between his last touchdown back in 2016, and doing it in front of a home crowd. Hopefully now that Brown has broken his seal in the NFL, we get to see more enticing plays from him like during his college days where he managed to score four touchdowns against Oklahoma.

Is this Noah Brown touchdown the best (not most-important) catch in Ohio State history? pic.twitter.com/7BleyuZ8jA — Ohio Vs Everyone (F!CK Michigan Week) (@ohiovsevery1) May 20, 2020

People worrying about linebacker Micah Parsons not playing this week should remain calm. He’s spent time out all this week, with what the team are calling a cold. He hasn’t tested positive for Covid-19 and has spent time at home recovering. The expectation is that he will play and be ready to continue his tradition of creating havoc in the backfield this week in MetLife Stadium. And let’s be fair, if there’s any player that doesn’t need time in practice, it’s the lion! But he is officially listed as questionable for gameday.

Despite missing two practices, Cowboys LB Micah Parsons is expected to play Monday night at Giants. He hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, person familiar with situation said today. That is key. Five-day quarantine would be required if he did.https://t.co/w7VddPGPik — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 23, 2022

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is also expected to be inactive tonight against the #Giants, per source. His return from knee reconstruction will have to wait at least another week.



LB Micah Parsons, who barely practiced this week because of illness, is good to go. https://t.co/orvi1aYV4H — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Then Quinton Bohanna and Trevon Diggs both appeared on the injury report. Diggs was out for personal reasons but will play on Monday. Bohanna missed practice with a neck injury and is listed as limited. The expectation is he will play but is listed as questionable. WR Michael Gallup spent the entire week in full practice, forecast limited snaps for Gallup if he does play this week, but the latest is that Gallup could be inactive after a good week of preparation.

Cowboys NT Quinton Bohanna, who surfaced on the injury report Friday with a neck issue and is officially listed as questionable, is expected to play tonight, person familiar with situation said. He’ll help anchor the effort to contain Giants RB Saquon Barkley. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 26, 2022

Cowboys injury report has Quinton Bohanna added to it. He was limited with a neck issue. Trevon Diggs returned after missing practice yesterday due to a personal issue and Michael Gallup practiced fully for the second consecutive day. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 23, 2022

It was expected that Micah Parsons would play, but that is a bit of a bummer on Michael Gallup.



Patience. https://t.co/nJ8gurJjSW — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 26, 2022

Final news on the Cowboys roster, OT Jason Peters has been in practice and working his way to help the offensive line any way he can. Where the Cowboys coaching staff think the ex Philadelphia Eagles tackle fits is up for debate. Peters has been practicing RT and LG and not his traditional position of LT, so let’s see what Joe Philbin and Kellen Moore have planned for him this Monday. The Cowboys have activated Peters for the game.

Breaking: #Cowboys OT Jason Peters will be active tonight, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 26, 2022

As for the Giants, their list of DNP on the final day was DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Justin Layne (concussion), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

And their list of limited players are LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OL Jon Feliciano (shin), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder), DB Dane Belton (clavicle).

NYG INJURY REPORT 9/23



(The Giants conducted a walk-through; practice participation is a projection.)



DNP:

CB Justin Layne (Concussion)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 23, 2022



GAME: September 26 (MNF), 7:15 p.m. CST, MetLife Stadium.