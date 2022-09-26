 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Weekend Update (Monday edition): Micahel Gallup expected to be inactive, plus other roster news

Before MNF commences for Week 3, here’s a rundown of the final roster news coming out of both the Cowboys and the Giants locker rooms.

By Mike_Poland_@kenfigkowboy
The Week 3 update on this week's Monday Night football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants is now available. So what’s the final news on both teams before kickoff?

As expected, QB Dak Prescott is out for this Monday Night football game. The good news is that his stitches are set to be removed on Monday from the procedure he had after the Cincinnati Bengals game. And for more good news on Dak, he has been seen this week throwing practice balls in training. So just hang on a couple more weeks everyone.

Jerry Jones spoke this week about a quarterback controversy. The good news here is that the pure “click bait” comment Jerry made hasn’t affected the Rush/Prescott relationship and both players know exactly how the game works.

Head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t mince his words and left us a comment that contradicted Jerry’s saying there was no such thing as a quarterback battle. “But there is no quarterback controversy. Dak’s our starter.” McCarthy was quite happy to tell it how everyone else sees it.

Cowboys leading tight end Dalton Schultz is questionable for this one after a PCL injury he suffered during the Cincinnati Bengals game. At this stage it seems as though Schultz is a game-time decision, but with the promotion of Sean McKeon onto the active roster it’s fair to say Schultz could be missing this one. But it will be a last minute decision for him.

Safety Jayron Kearse and OG Connor McGovern both have been working to rehab from their respective injuries. How much longer the Cowboys will be without them both will become clearer after this week. But for now both will be staying out of pads for this weeks game.

WR Noah Brown is having quite the season so far. His stats are currently projected to be better by the end of the year than WR Davante Adams.

The Ohio State receiver finally broke his 2,141 day spell between his last touchdown back in 2016, and doing it in front of a home crowd. Hopefully now that Brown has broken his seal in the NFL, we get to see more enticing plays from him like during his college days where he managed to score four touchdowns against Oklahoma.

People worrying about linebacker Micah Parsons not playing this week should remain calm. He’s spent time out all this week, with what the team are calling a cold. He hasn’t tested positive for Covid-19 and has spent time at home recovering. The expectation is that he will play and be ready to continue his tradition of creating havoc in the backfield this week in MetLife Stadium. And let’s be fair, if there’s any player that doesn’t need time in practice, it’s the lion! But he is officially listed as questionable for gameday.

Then Quinton Bohanna and Trevon Diggs both appeared on the injury report. Diggs was out for personal reasons but will play on Monday. Bohanna missed practice with a neck injury and is listed as limited. The expectation is he will play but is listed as questionable. WR Michael Gallup spent the entire week in full practice, forecast limited snaps for Gallup if he does play this week, but the latest is that Gallup could be inactive after a good week of preparation.

Final news on the Cowboys roster, OT Jason Peters has been in practice and working his way to help the offensive line any way he can. Where the Cowboys coaching staff think the ex Philadelphia Eagles tackle fits is up for debate. Peters has been practicing RT and LG and not his traditional position of LT, so let’s see what Joe Philbin and Kellen Moore have planned for him this Monday. The Cowboys have activated Peters for the game.

As for the Giants, their list of DNP on the final day was DL Leonard Williams (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Justin Layne (concussion), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring).

And their list of limited players are LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OL Jon Feliciano (shin), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder), DB Dane Belton (clavicle).


GAME: September 26 (MNF), 7:15 p.m. CST, MetLife Stadium.

