Cowboys news: Parsons is officially questionable for tonight’s game but indicates he will play

The second-year LB alludes to Monday night being a Michael Jordan-esque “flu game” for him.

As expected, the Dallas Cowboys will be without quarterback Dak Prescott for the second-straight game. While Prescott was on the field this week during the portion of practice open to the media, he was not seen participating in drills where he was asked to throw the ball. His real time table begins this week, as the front office has continued to toe the line he may be available for Sunday’s game against Washington. Most surgeons have said the Dallas QB will miss at least four weeks of action. Meanwhile all eyes will be on the availability of Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons as the under-the-weather stud back appears ready to take on the New York Giants on Monday night. His tweet indicates the level of performance he expects for himself. Following, take a look at all of the players on the teams’ final injury reports for Week 3.

After two weeks of speculation, an official timeline has been set.

Dak Prescott is scheduled to have the stitches in his right hand removed on Monday, part of a continuing process that could have him back on the field at the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback on Sunday Oct. 16. That so happens to be a Sunday Night showdown in Philadelphia against the Eagles, and would mean a full post-surgery recovery time of five weeks. Believing that the swelling will go down, that practice participation will pick up and that the small fracture in the thumb of his throwing hand will heal during this time frame is a positive move from the initial belief that Prescott might miss eight weeks following the injury sustained against Tampa Bay in Week 1 ... and of course, it slows down the overly optimistic view of Cowboys ownership, which has spoken of the franchise QB being able to play next week, in Week 4, at home against Washington.

Moore’s mastery of scripted plays is a double-edged sword.

It’s often hard to decipher where an OC’s strategy ends and the quarterback’s ingenuity begins. Both are required all game long in order to show offensive competency and both deserve praise/reward for results. But generally speaking, the first 15 plays of a game is scripted by the OC in pregame preparation. It’s based on film and it’s practiced during the week. Offenses know how they will start each game and good offensive coordinators usually come out on top in these early situations. Such has been the case this season… The Dallas Cowboys are oddly a top-3 NFL offense on scripted plays this season but a bottom-3 team in offense hereafter.

Many will be surprised to learn that the Dallas Cowboys are third in the NFL this season on scripted plays. For as inept as this Cowboys offense has been overall, they’ve been brilliant on the first 15 plays of their games (numbers, courtesy of Arjun Menon). After those scripted plays end is another story. There, the Dallas Cowboys are the second WORST in the NFL. That includes the three quarters of action Dak Prescott gave us in week 1. It’s odd to see a team on such extreme ends of the spectrum, but just two weeks in – here we sit.

What is your final score prediction?

To preview the game itself, we’ll be seeing an unusual quarterback match-up here. Quarterback Daniel Jones vs Cooper Rush. Jones has been playing much better early in this season than his previous ones with a total of 364 yards and 3 touchdowns already. Meanwhile, Cooper Rush sits at 235 yards against the Bengals and 1 touchdown. Both quarterbacks are similar in ways of their awareness of the field. On another note, the Giants haven’t seen a defense like the Cowboys’ yet. Micah Parsons is once again expected to play big and rack up more and more tackles. The Giants defense has been pretty good too. They’ve held the Panthers to 16 points and Titans to 20. As good as these defenses are, I’m expecting the quarterbacks and offenses of both teams to start picking up the pace and scoring more points. In the interview, I mentioned that the final score will be 24-26 Cowboys. Nether team has had their opponent score over 20 points against them, It should end on Monday.

It is time to figure out what Dallas has in Hendershot and Ferguson.

The undrafted free agent had much of the same mindset. On a team that has suffered several injuries this year, Hendershot understands that anything can happen: “I just put my head down and keep putting in the work and preparing like [you’re] going to be the starter. Last week [when Schultz exited against the Bengals] was an instance of that. I hadn’t played [in Week 1] but it comes down to two minutes – the most important part of the game – you gotta go in there. This week doesn’t mean anything different to me because I’ve been preparing this whole time. Anything can happen. This is my opportunity to go in there and get a big chunk of reps, so I’m ready to make the most of my opportunities.” McCarthy on Dalton Schultz’s plan for the week: “He’s on an incline. So we’re going to do a little more each day and try to take it to where we can get to Sunday. If he gets through Sunday clean, then he’ll have a chance (for Monday’s game).” With Schultz on the franchise tag, the front office may need to count on these two rookies to be the future of the tight-end position for this franchise. The two may get to show their worth earlier than expected. Hendershot and Ferguson have garnered nothing but positive feedback from coaches, teammates, and fans, and they are also there to support each other. The two have been talking all week and are encouraging each other on the brink of their first potential NFL receiving snaps.

Let’s get crazy before Dallas’ first NFC East matchup.

1) Cowboys sack Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones five times Two games in and the New York Giants have done a lot of things well, but protecting their quarterback is not one of them. Daniel Jones has been under constant duress, and the signal-caller has been sacked eight times, the third-most in the NFL through two games. Jones was sacked five times in New York’s season opener against Tennessee and was sacked another three times in last week’s victory over the Carolina Panthers. The Giants’ inability to protect Jones is not a new thing. In fact, Jones has been sacked 22 times in his last eight starts dating back to Week 6 of the 2021 season. One thing that is new is the Giants winning games in which they aren’t able to protect their signal-caller. Coming into the season New York was 3-16 in games that Jones was sacked three or more times. This year they are 2-0 in such games.

