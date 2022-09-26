2022 Dallas Cowboys updated roster: Week 3 at New York Giants on Monday Night Football

For the second time in three weeks the Dallas Cowboys are playing on primetime. The NFL saved the best for last in Week 3 as America’s Team will visit the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

This is the first game within the NFC East for the Cowboys this season, but that won’t last long as they will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. Before then, we must focus on tonight and we have put together a look at the Cowboys roster as it currently is to help you keep tabs on things as we continue to move throughout the season.

As we all know NFL rosters can change a lot even just from one week to another. We will continue to do this look at it in a depth chart sense throughout the season ahead of every Dallas Cowboys game. And by the way, we have added player numbers for easier tracking during the game, bolded the anticipated starters, and all rookies will have an asterisk after their name.

Let’s take a look at where the roster stands heading into Week 3.

Quarterback

Cooper Rush (10)

Dak Prescott (4)

Obviously Dak Prescott is the unquestioned starter for the Dallas Cowboys when healthy. The latest reports suggest that he will return at “earliest” for the team’s Week 6 game on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also veteran Will Grier (15) is on the practice squad at the moment. The Cowboys have not formally announced this but it is expected that he will be elevated ahead of tonight’s game so as to provide depth behind Cooper Rush.

Running Back

Ezekiel Elliott (21)

Tony Pollard (20)

Rico Dowdle (23)

Wide Receiver

CeeDee Lamb (88)

Michael Gallup (13)

Noah Brown (85)

Simi Fehoko (81)

KaVontae Turpin (9)

We are making the assumption here that Michael Gallup will make his season debut on Monday night. Things have been trending in that direction all week long and the Cowboys waived Dennis Houston* (17) this past week which suggests Gallup is ready (Houston was later re-signed to the practice squad). For what it’s worth Dallas could also look to activate rookie Jalen Tolbert* (18) for the first time this season, but that is harder to bet on.

Tight End

Jake Ferguson* (87)

Peyton Hendershot* (89)

Dalton Schultz (86) owns the tight end room in Dallas but he is unfortunately dealing with a PCL injury. It remains unclear if he will play or not but the Cowboys have two rookies that they like if he does not. They could also choose to promote Sean McKeon (84) from the practice squad to have another body.

Offensive Line

Tyler Smith* (73)

Matt Farniok (68)

Tyler Biadasz (63)

Zack Martin (70)

Terence Steele (78)

Connor McGovern (66)

Matt Waletzko* (79)

Josh Ball (75)

One name absent from here is veteran Jason Peters (71) who is currently on the practice squad. The Cowboys have been coy about when he will make his debut with the team and where along the line he will play, so we will have to wait and see. NFL teams are only allowed two practice squad call ups per game so if they wanted to promote Grier and McKeon both as noted above and Peters then they would have to promote one to the 53-man roster first.

Defensive Line

DeMarcus Lawrence (90)

Quinton Bohanna (98)

Osa Odighizuwa (97)

Dorance Armstrong (92)

Sam Williams* (54)

Neville Gallimore (96)

Trysten Hill (72)

Dante Fowler Jr. (56)

Chauncey Golston (99)

Linebacker

Micah Parsons (11)

Leighton Vander Esch (55)

Anthony Barr (42)

Luke Gifford (57)

Devin Harper* (50)

You will notice that Jabril Cox (14) is not listed here. While many Cowboys fans had high hopes for Cox this season he has been inactive for each of the first two games. We will see.

Cornerback

Trevon Diggs (7)

Anthony Brown (3)

Jourdan Lewis (2)

Kelvin Joseph (1)

DaRon Bland* (26)

C.J. Goodwin (29)

Last week saw second-year corner Nahshon Wright (25) as an inactive member of the team. Perhaps that streak ends at one, or maybe it continues.

Safety

Donovan Wilson (6)

Malik Hooker (28)

Israel Mukuamu 24)

Markquese Bell* (41)

Jayron Kearse (27) is one of the better players and defenders on this team, but he is currently dealing with injury and therefore not a part of the group that will play.

Specialists

Brett Maher (19)

Bryan Anger (5)

Jake McQuaide (44)

KaVontae Turpin (9)

C.J. Goodwin (29)

We listed Turpin and Goodwin with their technical positions (receiver and cornerback), but their primary contributions to the Cowboys come on special teams which is why they are also listed here.