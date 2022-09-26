Cowboys vs. Giants 2022 Week 3 game day live discussion plus picks

There is a saying about saving the best for last. It seems that is what the NFL did this week as the Cowboys close out Week 3 in the NFL with a game against the Giants. Our partner at DraftKings Sportsbook has the Giants as a one-point favorite, but most of the weekly pickers on the BTB staff took the Cowboys.

Check out our picks below

Dave Halprin - Toss up game, but Micah Parsons makes the difference. Take the ‘Boys.

Tony Catalina - It’s funny how one game can change the outlook on a football team. Heading into week two not many felt great about Cooper Rush and the Dallas Cowboys prospects of getting their first win of the season. Heading into week three Cowboys fans are singing a different tune. This is a capable Giants team but I think the Cowboys get it done and hand them their first loss of the season.

RJ Ochoa - For me this is about two major things: Micah Parsons and Daniel Jones. The former is tremendous at wreaking havoc on opposing offenses and the latter is tremendous at folding when something like that happens. The challenge is on Kellen Moore to do something beyond a scripted drive or possession that is drastically inflated by a big play, but the Giants are a low bar to clear. Dallas gets it done.

Matt Holleran -The Cowboys have dominated the Giants in the last few years. Since the start of the 2017 season, Dallas has won 9 of their last 10 matchups with NY. Problem for the Cowboys is most of these games were with Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback. They won’t have Dak tonight, and they won’t have their usual success against the Giants. The defense shows out once again, but Cooper Rush and the offensive struggles doom the Cowboys. The Giants win an ugly one on Monday night.

Brian Martin - These two bitter division rivals are pretty evenly matched across the board heading into this Week 3 matchup on Monday Night Football. You would think having the home-field advantage might slightly favor the New York Giants in this matchup, but I’m predicting the opposite is true this week. I think the Dallas Cowboys win in a close one, handing the Giants their first loss on the season in the process.

David Howman - The Giants seem to have the same weaknesses as the Bengals with none of the strengths. Unlike the Bengals, the Giants have had the benefit of playing two really bad teams so far. The Cowboys can easily beat this team if they play the way they did against Cincinnati.

Tom Ryle - I am actually torn, but only because picking against the Cowboys last week brought good luck. I think things could look similar to what the Eagles did to Carson Wentz yesterday. Dallas still needs to be reasonably effective on offense and not let Saquon Barkley go nuts, but I think they can manage it. I’m also really pulling for Cooper Rush to build a case as a really good QB2. Dallas by two scores.