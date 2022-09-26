Report: Jason Peters to be active for Cowboys MNF game, role not yet clear

As Michael Scott would say, it’s happening.

OL Jason Peters will make his Cowboys debut tonight, source said. Don’t look for him at left tackle — future is now, as rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith continues to grow and impress. Peters to be on pitch count if he plays. LG a possibility. @Schultz_Report first reported. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 26, 2022

Also, as they say, it could be a case of both good news and bad news for the Dallas Cowboys. Peters adds desperately needed depth to an offensive line that was neglected in the offseason and then decimated by injuries to Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern. However, while it was once thought that Peters could step in as the starting left tackle, the performance of first-round pick Tyler Smith there has created an apparent preference by the Cowboys’ staff to keep the rookie where he is to continue developing the player who is projected to fill that job for years to come.

The idea of putting Peters in at left guard could offer some hope to solidify things there with the somewhat disappointing play of Matt Farniok in relief of McGovern. That fits the idea of putting your five best offensive linemen on the field, but it also overlooks the lack of success Peters has had in the past kicking inside. It may turn out that they keep him on the sidelines as a swing tackle, at least for a week or two.

Now we get to see how much Peters can help in a game Dallas needs to win in a surprisingly competitive NFC East.