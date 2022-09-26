Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants: LIVE Updates, Highlights, Scores from Monday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys are finishing off Week 3 of the NFL season with a road NFC East matchup against the New York Giants. For the first time in forever the G-Men are undefeated through two weeks, but the Cowboys are coming off of their first win and are looking to keep pace in a division that the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to run away with.

It has been a while since the Cowboys visited the Giants as underdogs through the eyes of most sports books, but a rocky start to 2022 for Dallas has made them hard to figure out.

Tonight marks the first of two straight divisional games for Dallas as they will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. It goes without saying that they need to win as many games as possible always, but these next two carry a bit more importance.

We will be tracking tonight’s game against the Giants for you with quarterly updates that will include highlights and scores following every quarter. This post will be updated at the top after every quarter so it will read in backwards order if that makes sense.

Let’s go Cowboys.

1st Quarter

The first offensive possession of the game for the Dallas Cowboys started off well, but a Matt Farniok holding penalty brought it to an abrupt end.

On the other side of the ball the Giants were on the cusp of going three and out to start their offensive game but a holding penalty against Dallas kept the drive alive. Ultimately New York marched down the field and attempted a field goal that Dorance Armstrong blocked!

Dallas took over at their own 37-yard line and marched 55 yards in 10 plays. Some quick math will tell you they did not cross the goal line and a big reason why was the penalty bug. They settled for a field goal though for the game’s first points.

Score at the end of the 1st Quarter: Dallas 3, New York 0