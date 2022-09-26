Cowboys at Giants: Dalton Schultz, Michael Gallup inactive

The Cowboys are about to kick off against the Giants in their first divisional game of the year, as well as their first road game of the year. With the team nursing several injuries going into this one, the list of inactive players for Monday night’s prime time clash is more or less what we expected heading into today.

Most of these inactives are far from a surprise. Dak Prescott, Jayron Kearse, and Connor McGovern were ruled out earlier in the week. While there had been optimism about Michael Gallup returning on a pitch count, word leaked earlier today that Dallas was opting to give him another week before making a return.

That decision for Gallup is also notable because it means, for the first time this season, rookie Jalen Tolbert will not be inactive. How much Tolbert plays remains to be seen, but the Cowboys did release Dennis Houston earlier in the week, and Houston was believed to be the one who was seeing work that otherwise would’ve gone to Tolbert.

Micah Parsons and Quinton Bohanna were both featured on the injury report, the former with the flu and the latter with a neck injury. However, it appears that the optimism both players expressed earlier in the week has translated to them being a full go for this one.

Of course, the biggest question mark for the Cowboys this week was Dalton Schultz. Dallas elevated Sean McKeon from the practice squad, and Schultz made the trip to New Jersey with the team and was designated a game time decision. He has been made inactive.

As for the Giants, not many surprises here either. They’ve been pretty banged up lately, and most of these players were ruled out with Saturday’s injury report. The biggest questions for New York were first-round rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and second-year edge rusher Azeez Ojulari. Neither of them have suited up for a game this year, but that will change tonight.

Tonight’s @dallascowboys inactives at the Giants:



- #4 Dak Prescott (QB)

- #13 Michael Gallup (WR)

- #25 Nahshon Wright (CB)

- #27 Jayron Kearse (S)

- #57 Luke Gifford (LB)

- #66 Connor McGovern (G)

- #86 Dalton Schultz (TE) — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 26, 2022