Cowboys at Giants: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Week 3

Divisional games are rarely cakewalks, and that certainly was the case in this Week 3 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Fortunately for the Cowboys, they were able to grind out a tough 23-16 victory over their division rival on Monday Night Football, and as a result, improved to 2-1 on the season.

Today, we’re going to take a look at some of the highs and lows from the Dallas Cowboys Week 3 victory by identifying the good, the bad, and the ugly from this Monday night matchup.

THE GOOD: Cooper Rush

This was another great team win for the Dallas Cowboys, but in the end they wouldn’t have had a chance if Cooper Rush didn’t play as well as he did in this Monday night matchup. He may have just finished the night completing 21 of 31 passing attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown, but it was his command of the offense and mistake-free play that helped lead the team to victory. He has managed to do the unthinkable in back-to-back weeks by helping Dallas go 2-0 while Dak Prescott works his way back from his thumb injury.

THE BAD: Penalties, those called and uncalled

The Dallas Cowboys were their own worst enemy once again Monday night against the New York Giants. Penalties continued to plague them last night and they weren’t just the ones that were called. Yes, there were numerous times Dallas was deservedly flagged that ended up killing promising drives, or awarded extra opportunities to the Giants, but there were a few that went uncalled that were blatantly obvious, possibly game-changing. Good or bad, officiating is part of the game. But, Monday night certainly seemed to tilt in the Giants favor.

THE UGLY: CeeDee Lamb drops

CeeDee Lamb hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start as Dallas’ new No. 1 receiver, but he may have turned the corner in Week 3 against the Giants. For the first time this season he led the Cowboys with 87 receiving yards on just eight catches. He also had a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch to cap off his evening. Sadly, what most of us will remember about his Monday night performance is his two drops that could possibly have been game changers. Hopefully he’ll learn from this and be much more consistent moving forward.