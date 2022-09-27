Trolling the Nation for Cowboys at Giants: ‘Their DL ate Wheaties, our OL ate Twinkies.’

You know the TTN drill: After a win, we like to take a look at how other NFL fans reacted while they were watching the game by listening in on the comments those fans made during the game.

Only this time, we have switched it up a little. Because the comments Giants fans made on Big Blue View in the first half are not available anymore, we’ve replaced them with comments from Cowboys fans on Blogging The Boys.

Effectively, you’ll re-live the first half mostly from a Cowboys perspective, and the second half mostly from a Giants perspective.

Hope you enjoy it!

Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.

Pre-game and 1st Quarter Vikings Is it wrong of me to wish that these two teams engage in a hard-fought battle, before disappearing entirely into a sinkhole filled with mutant sewer gators? Rickap | 19:51 EDT Cowboys I have the first mental health exam of the semester in five minutes, but afterwards I'm gonna drink as many beers as Cowboys get sacks. >:-D oneinsider | 19:55 EDT Cowboys If Cowboys were able to beat the Bengals last week, then they can beat the Giants. go87 | 20:01 EDT Seahawks "The undefeated NY Giants" , did I hear that right? Is water dry? Has hell frozen over? Do pigs fly? Someone pinch me, and wake me up. Soggyblogger | 20:04 EDT Eagles Judas Peters philifan313 | 20:08 EDT He's only taken Jerrahs money so far. Let's hope that's where this ends. Revenge of Weapon X | 20:23 EDT Actually, the best way for it to end is for him to rip off his jersey right before kickoff week 6 and run off the field AB style. TSPC37730 | 20:40 EDT Cowboys Giants won coin toss and deferred. troysboys | 20:13 EDT Cowboys A TTN post tomorrow sure would be sweet. Canadian Texan | 20:15 EDT Kickoff Cowboys One thing about Rush is he makes quick reads and let’s the ball fly. pfloyd2 | 20:17 EDT (12:04) DAL punts Cowboys Where’s Kitna when you need him?! MicCougar66 | 20:21 EDT Underrated comment. And valid question. mojo schmee | 20:23 EDT (10:46) D.Jones sacked at NYG 20 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence). Cowboys Tank sighting. Let's do this. mojo schmee | 20:26 EDT Cowboys The Law. NeverUseLove | 20:26 EDT Cowboys OMG a D'Law sighting. Highhorse | 20:26 EDT Cowboys No point in watching this any further. The refs throw a flag every time the Giants need one. The result has been predetermined. zigg6411 | 20:26 EDT Cowboys Good stop by the defense. troysboys | 20:29 EDT Eagles Who are we rooting for tonight? Would we rather have NY be 3-0 and DAL 1-2 or have both be 2-1? nononono | 20:31 EDT I will never root for a Dallas win. NY is no threat with Daniel Jones. titsa_flappin | 20:32 EDT NY 3-0. Take them out of range for a top QB. Revenge of Weapon X | 20:32 EDT (7:49) G.Gano 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Armstrong) Cowboys Dorance Armstrong. HellzYeah! mojo schmee | 20:31 EDT Cowboys YAAAAAAAAA Highhorse | 20:31 EDT Cowboys Randy Gregory who?? ethan.chazin.1 | 20:31 EDT Cowboys And he was held. EZEKIEL2131 | 20:31 EDT Cowboys I have PTSD from all the darn flags. I'm so sick of penalties. KenOak | 20:35 EDT Cowboys All it took was to start Cooper to finally get the best out of Noah Brown. Once Dak is back Noah will go back to being incognito/special teams dude. zigg6411 | 20:37 EDT Cowboys I know Rush and Brown practice a lot together but this is awesome. pfloyd2 | 20:37 EDT Cowboys More drive killing penalties. Sunsn7 | 20:39 EDT Cowboys Flag again troysboys | 20:39 EDT (2:12) B.Maher 26 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 3 - NYG 0 Cowboys FG is good troysboys | 20:40 EDT Cowboys FG marathon starts. pfloyd2 | 20:41 EDT

2nd Quarter Cowboys Gets to the RedZone. Starts going backwards. Good ole Cowboys offense. Lil J Moore80 | 20:43 EDT Cowboys Hey, guys, that was a score. Kick made. Backup QB, backup WR, backup LT, backup LG, backup TE. Not ideal, but better than what the Giants managed. greg306 | 20:44 EDT (12:39) D.Jones sacked at DAL 30 for -1 yards (D.Armstrong). Cowboys I bet the under 39 points. Looking good so far. Scary Triangle | 20:49 EDT Cowboys Jones must be a tough dude cause he is taking some serious hits. Draco Fortuna | 20:51 EDT Cowboys Lawrence may not be getting the sack but he's been disruptive. revellyre | 20:56 EDT Cowboys Micah getting held damn near every play but no call. takeitanlikeit | 20:57 EDT Cowboys Of course no call. That would be unfair. troysboys | 20:58 EDT (11:21) NYG field goal is GOOD

DAL 3 - NYG 3 (11:11) T.Pollard left tackle to NYG 17 for 46 yards Cowboys Wow, Peters was in for one play and we got that huge run? MegaWinter | 21:00 EDT Cowboys Maybe I was wrong lol. So far so good with Peters at LG. MicCougar66 | 21:00 EDT Eagles Jason Peters is on the Cowboys? Say it ain’t so TheJeffersons | 21:02 EDT (9:13) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD

DAL 6 - NYG 3 Cowboys Gotta say, Maher's kicks are looking a lot more consistent down the middle vs the hard pulls to the right he used to have. Hopefully he's just a late bloomer. Merc WithA Mouth | 21:03 EDT (7:33) NY punts Cowboys Micah is good. That's it. That's the whole comment. KenOak | 21:09 EDT Cowboys Micah serving up pancakes on the OL. 3rd_and_15 | 21:09 EDT Cowboys Parsons is an absolute monster. My favorite defensive player since DWare. revellyre | 21:09 EDT Cowboys Here comes the three-and-out with Zeke running for a yard at a time. How is this allowed to go on for second season in a row. MSinNC | 21:11 EDT Cowboys Holding calls are drive killers for us. bcomets | 21:13 EDT What do they do in practice? bcomets | 21:14 EDT Hold 0k | 21:14 EDT (4:42) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to C.Lamb. Cowboys CD dropped the ball!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111 troysboys | 21:15 EDT Cowboys CD!!!!!!!!!!!! NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1 British Columbia Cowboys Fan | 21:15 EDT Cowboys Lamb, how could you drop that?? MegaWinter | 21:16 EDT Cowboys Peters making it easy for Zeke and Pollard Lil J Moore80 | 21:17 EDT Cowboys I actually thought Zeke was Pollard on that 27 yard run so that’s a good thing. Scary Triangle | 21:17 EDT Cowboys Jason Peters already paying dividends. Cowboys4Life | 21:19 EDT (2:38) DAL Punts Cowboys Thank God we got the 20 yard punt. You signed Maher for a reason. Just let him try from 57. Miller1109 | 21:21 EDT Cowboys Why did we just punt from their 41 yard line?!?!?! JRomo | 21:21 EDT Cowboys Cowboys have 5 penalties in first half. pfloyd2 | 21:22 EDT The Giants have 15, only the refs won't throw the flags. icebowl68 | 21:23 EDT Cowboys We're getting contract year Tank in this game. bcomets | 21:23 EDT Cowboys They keep replaying that drop. The ball couldn’t have been placed more perfectly. Mark Barrington | 21:24 EDT Cowboys Long arms of DLaw. Northern Cowboy | 21:27 EDT Cowboys The Giants are now not even trying to hide holding Cowboys defenders, looks like WrestleMania out there. icebowl68 | 21:27 EDT Cowboys The best thing to do when the other team has less than a minute to score before halftime is call a timeout... LobstaFarian | 21:28 EDT Cowboys They always say 3 or 4 key plays win or lose you the game. Noah PI. CD drop. Could be killer. Blue Kool Aid | 21:29 EDT Eagles Why is Dallas calling timeouts? HakunaMailata | 21:34 EDT Mike McCarthy. KamiKazeJEDI | 21:34 EDT Peyton is really frustrated by the Giants’ refusal to call any timeouts nononono | 21:34 EDT Mike McCarthy is doing it for him, for some reason. David Okinsky | 21:34 EDT Cowboys The heck is Mike doing? One play they are in FG range. Draco Fortuna | 21:34 EDT Cowboys Why Mike? Why call that TO? Sean__N | 21:34 EDT (:10) 4th-and-2. D.Jones pass incomplete to K.Golladay. Turnover on downs Commanders Kinda makes me reminisce listening the announcers praising Parsons abilities. That once was the same reverence given to Sean Taylor. What a huge advantage to an organization to have a gifted player like that. 1052skins | 21:37 EDT (:04) B.Maher 59 yard field goal is No Good Cowboys 59 yard FG is missed troysboys | 21:37 EDT Cowboys Kudos for trying. MicCougar66 | 21:37 EDT

3rd Quarter Giants I hope this game goes like the first 2. At halftime you’re thinking, “I can’t believe we’re actually still in this game!?!” Then we make great halftime adjustments, and really get in the game. TCFKAS85 | 21:44 EDT Giants Look at it this way...when the game's over we could be the worst 3-0 team in history. Fast-Eddie | 21:45 EDT (14:22) D.Jones sacked at NYG 21 for -8 yards (D.Lawrence). Giants Our O-line has been ATROCIOUS. We need to pull it together for a chance here. Jerry_Terry | 21:50 EDT Cowboys are playing 3 replacements along their backup OL. So explain that. Deliguy | 21:51 EDT Their backup linemen are better than our starters. Danny Dimes | 21:53 EDT Commodores We’d be down by three TDs to either of these teams at the half. Taylor703 | 21:51 EDT Giants Demarcus Lawrence has been unstoppable tonight. IronGiant18 | 21:54 EDT Giants A run where we hit all the lights maybe gets 3 yds. SMH TCFKAS85 | 21:56 EDT (10:55) D.Jones sacked at NYG 46 for -11 yards (D.Wilson) Giants Ugggh... Fast-Eddie | 21:58 EDT Giants I think that’s 5 sacks. IronGiant18 | 21:59 EDT Giants SLIDE DANNY! PLEASE SLIDE!! BarfieldBestArmEver | 21:59 EDT Giants HOW CAN HE NOT SEE THE BLITZ COMING!?!? sexyscottish | 21:59 EDT Giants At least we won’t have to deal with Lawrence for a while. IronGiant18 | 21:59 EDT Giants I don't like being 52 years old, but it's saved my laptop and walls tonight. lovemygmen | 22:01 EDT (9:06) NY field goal is GOOD

DAL 6 - NYG 6 Giants That blocked field goal is going to bite us in the ass isn't it? Danny Dimes | 22:02 EDT … and Dallas fans are saying that miss picked 6 will bite them OnceAGiantOnlyAGiant10 | 22:04 EDT EVERYONE BITES EVERYONE!!!! The FlyingHellfish | 22:05 EDT (8:08) DAL punts Giants Ugly ... but, it's all we got. It'll be amazing if we somehow survive this and are 3-0 in the morning. AL_Joe.NY | 22:04 EDT Giants Good run defense IronGiant18 | 22:06 EDT Except for a couple times. scarlet knight | 22:06 EDT Giants Would be nice to have one drive without a drive killing penalty or sack. NYGinNC | 22:09 EDT Giants We are definitely on the short side of the play calling battle … both sides. TCFKAS85 | 22:12 EDT Giants 16 pressures and we're only halfway through the 3rd quarter...uggh. Fast-Eddie | 22:13 EDT (5:41) S.Barkley for 36 yards, TOUCHDOWN.

DAL 6 - NYG 13 Giants Saquon! IronGiant18 | 22:15 EDT Giants TOUCHDOWN!!!!!!!!! BARKLEY!!! BABYYYY Do0msday | 22:15 EDT Giants Let’s goooooooooo baby roar13 | 22:15 EDT Giants PAY THE MAN Danny Dimes | 22:15 EDT Giants I'm going to get arrested the way I'm screaming at the TV. BigBlueBallaz | 22:21 EDT Giants Are we even playing with any defensive backs? I haven't seen this much cushion since...well...last year. Do0msday | 22:23 EDT (:32) E.Elliott for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN

DAL 13 - NYG 13 Giants I know it's a lot to ask, but can the Giants someday STOP someone after we score a TD, instead of just laying down? Jonah_Falcon | 22:25 EDT Giants Elliott is having his best game of the season. IronGiant18 | 22:25 EDT Giants Absolutely killer. Danny Dimes | 22:25 EDT Giants We just can't have nice things. BigBlueBallaz | 22:25 EDT Giants Elliott can fall forward and get 3 yards. LegionofBlue14 | 22:25 EDT Giants Awful. You needed to pitch a shut down inning there. You can’t score a TD and then immediately concede one, rather easily at that mind you. ItsTheDevils! | 22:25 EDT Why not? The Giants have done it ALL YEAR. Jonah_Falcon | 22:26 EDT Giants That 30 yard pass to the nobody TE is what did it. You can't give up those kinds of plays and expect to stop them. Danny Dimes | 22:26 EDT