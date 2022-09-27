Trolling the Nation for Cowboys at Giants: ‘Their DL ate Wheaties, our OL ate Twinkies.’

You know the TTN drill: After a win, we like to take a look at how other NFL fans reacted while they were watching the game by listening in on the comments those fans made during the game.
Only this time, we have switched it up a little. Because the comments Giants fans made on Big Blue View in the first half are not available anymore, we’ve replaced them with comments from Cowboys fans on Blogging The Boys.
Effectively, you’ll re-live the first half mostly from a Cowboys perspective, and the second half mostly from a Giants perspective.
Hope you enjoy it!
Disclaimer: All quotes are taken directly from the open game threads from the SB Nation team sites as indicated in front of every comment. Some minor edits have been made to improve the overall legibility of the quotes and to satisfy our site guidelines, but no other changes have been made, no commentary added.
|Pre-game and 1st Quarter
|Vikings
|Is it wrong of me to wish that these two teams engage in a hard-fought battle, before disappearing entirely into a sinkhole filled with mutant sewer gators?
|Rickap | 19:51 EDT
|Cowboys
|I have the first mental health exam of the semester in five minutes, but afterwards I'm gonna drink as many beers as Cowboys get sacks. >:-D
|oneinsider | 19:55 EDT
|Cowboys
|If Cowboys were able to beat the Bengals last week, then they can beat the Giants.
|go87 | 20:01 EDT
|Seahawks
|"The undefeated NY Giants" , did I hear that right? Is water dry? Has hell frozen over? Do pigs fly? Someone pinch me, and wake me up.
|Soggyblogger | 20:04 EDT
|Eagles
|Judas Peters
|philifan313 | 20:08 EDT
|He's only taken Jerrahs money so far. Let's hope that's where this ends.
|Revenge of Weapon X | 20:23 EDT
|Actually, the best way for it to end is for him to rip off his jersey right before kickoff week 6 and run off the field AB style.
|TSPC37730 | 20:40 EDT
|Cowboys
|Giants won coin toss and deferred.
|troysboys | 20:13 EDT
|Cowboys
|A TTN post tomorrow sure would be sweet.
|Canadian Texan | 20:15 EDT
|Kickoff
|Cowboys
|One thing about Rush is he makes quick reads and let’s the ball fly.
|pfloyd2 | 20:17 EDT
|(12:04) DAL punts
|Cowboys
|Where’s Kitna when you need him?!
|MicCougar66 | 20:21 EDT
|Underrated comment. And valid question.
|mojo schmee | 20:23 EDT
|(10:46) D.Jones sacked at NYG 20 for -4 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Cowboys
|Tank sighting. Let's do this.
|mojo schmee | 20:26 EDT
|Cowboys
|The Law.
|NeverUseLove | 20:26 EDT
|Cowboys
|OMG a D'Law sighting.
|Highhorse | 20:26 EDT
|Cowboys
|No point in watching this any further. The refs throw a flag every time the Giants need one. The result has been predetermined.
|zigg6411 | 20:26 EDT
|Cowboys
|Good stop by the defense.
|troysboys | 20:29 EDT
|Eagles
|Who are we rooting for tonight? Would we rather have NY be 3-0 and DAL 1-2 or have both be 2-1?
|nononono | 20:31 EDT
|I will never root for a Dallas win. NY is no threat with Daniel Jones.
|titsa_flappin | 20:32 EDT
|NY 3-0. Take them out of range for a top QB.
|Revenge of Weapon X | 20:32 EDT
|(7:49) G.Gano 47 yard field goal is BLOCKED (D.Armstrong)
|Cowboys
|Dorance Armstrong. HellzYeah!
|mojo schmee | 20:31 EDT
|Cowboys
|YAAAAAAAAA
|Highhorse | 20:31 EDT
|Cowboys
|Randy Gregory who??
|ethan.chazin.1 | 20:31 EDT
|Cowboys
|And he was held.
|EZEKIEL2131 | 20:31 EDT
|Cowboys
|I have PTSD from all the darn flags. I'm so sick of penalties.
|KenOak | 20:35 EDT
|Cowboys
|All it took was to start Cooper to finally get the best out of Noah Brown. Once Dak is back Noah will go back to being incognito/special teams dude.
|zigg6411 | 20:37 EDT
|Cowboys
|I know Rush and Brown practice a lot together but this is awesome.
|pfloyd2 | 20:37 EDT
|Cowboys
|More drive killing penalties.
|Sunsn7 | 20:39 EDT
|Cowboys
|Flag again
|troysboys | 20:39 EDT
|(2:12) B.Maher 26 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 3 - NYG 0
|Cowboys
|FG is good
|troysboys | 20:40 EDT
|Cowboys
|FG marathon starts.
|pfloyd2 | 20:41 EDT
|2nd Quarter
|Cowboys
|Gets to the RedZone. Starts going backwards. Good ole Cowboys offense.
|Lil J Moore80 | 20:43 EDT
|Cowboys
|Hey, guys, that was a score. Kick made. Backup QB, backup WR, backup LT, backup LG, backup TE. Not ideal, but better than what the Giants managed.
|greg306 | 20:44 EDT
|(12:39) D.Jones sacked at DAL 30 for -1 yards (D.Armstrong).
|Cowboys
|I bet the under 39 points. Looking good so far.
|Scary Triangle | 20:49 EDT
|Cowboys
|Jones must be a tough dude cause he is taking some serious hits.
|Draco Fortuna | 20:51 EDT
|Cowboys
|Lawrence may not be getting the sack but he's been disruptive.
|revellyre | 20:56 EDT
|Cowboys
|Micah getting held damn near every play but no call.
|takeitanlikeit | 20:57 EDT
|Cowboys
|Of course no call. That would be unfair.
|troysboys | 20:58 EDT
|(11:21) NYG field goal is GOOD
DAL 3 - NYG 3
|(11:11) T.Pollard left tackle to NYG 17 for 46 yards
|Cowboys
|Wow, Peters was in for one play and we got that huge run?
|MegaWinter | 21:00 EDT
|Cowboys
|Maybe I was wrong lol. So far so good with Peters at LG.
|MicCougar66 | 21:00 EDT
|Eagles
|Jason Peters is on the Cowboys? Say it ain’t so
|TheJeffersons | 21:02 EDT
|(9:13) B.Maher 28 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 6 - NYG 3
|Cowboys
|Gotta say, Maher's kicks are looking a lot more consistent down the middle vs the hard pulls to the right he used to have. Hopefully he's just a late bloomer.
|Merc WithA Mouth | 21:03 EDT
|(7:33) NY punts
|Cowboys
|Micah is good. That's it. That's the whole comment.
|KenOak | 21:09 EDT
|Cowboys
|Micah serving up pancakes on the OL.
|3rd_and_15 | 21:09 EDT
|Cowboys
|Parsons is an absolute monster. My favorite defensive player since DWare.
|revellyre | 21:09 EDT
|Cowboys
|Here comes the three-and-out with Zeke running for a yard at a time. How is this allowed to go on for second season in a row.
|MSinNC | 21:11 EDT
|Cowboys
|Holding calls are drive killers for us.
|bcomets | 21:13 EDT
|What do they do in practice?
|bcomets | 21:14 EDT
|Hold
|0k | 21:14 EDT
|(4:42) C.Rush pass incomplete deep left to C.Lamb.
|Cowboys
|CD dropped the ball!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!111
|troysboys | 21:15 EDT
|Cowboys
|CD!!!!!!!!!!!! NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
|British Columbia Cowboys Fan | 21:15 EDT
|Cowboys
|Lamb, how could you drop that??
|MegaWinter | 21:16 EDT
|Cowboys
|Peters making it easy for Zeke and Pollard
|Lil J Moore80 | 21:17 EDT
|Cowboys
|I actually thought Zeke was Pollard on that 27 yard run so that’s a good thing.
|Scary Triangle | 21:17 EDT
|Cowboys
|Jason Peters already paying dividends.
|Cowboys4Life | 21:19 EDT
|(2:38) DAL Punts
|Cowboys
|Thank God we got the 20 yard punt. You signed Maher for a reason. Just let him try from 57.
|Miller1109 | 21:21 EDT
|Cowboys
|Why did we just punt from their 41 yard line?!?!?!
|JRomo | 21:21 EDT
|Cowboys
|Cowboys have 5 penalties in first half.
|pfloyd2 | 21:22 EDT
|The Giants have 15, only the refs won't throw the flags.
|icebowl68 | 21:23 EDT
|Cowboys
|We're getting contract year Tank in this game.
|bcomets | 21:23 EDT
|Cowboys
|They keep replaying that drop. The ball couldn’t have been placed more perfectly.
|Mark Barrington | 21:24 EDT
|Cowboys
|Long arms of DLaw.
|Northern Cowboy | 21:27 EDT
|Cowboys
|The Giants are now not even trying to hide holding Cowboys defenders, looks like WrestleMania out there.
|icebowl68 | 21:27 EDT
|Cowboys
|The best thing to do when the other team has less than a minute to score before halftime is call a timeout...
|LobstaFarian | 21:28 EDT
|Cowboys
|They always say 3 or 4 key plays win or lose you the game. Noah PI. CD drop. Could be killer.
|Blue Kool Aid | 21:29 EDT
|Eagles
|Why is Dallas calling timeouts?
|HakunaMailata | 21:34 EDT
|Mike McCarthy.
|KamiKazeJEDI | 21:34 EDT
|Peyton is really frustrated by the Giants’ refusal to call any timeouts
|nononono | 21:34 EDT
|Mike McCarthy is doing it for him, for some reason.
|David Okinsky | 21:34 EDT
|Cowboys
|The heck is Mike doing? One play they are in FG range.
|Draco Fortuna | 21:34 EDT
|Cowboys
|Why Mike? Why call that TO?
|Sean__N | 21:34 EDT
|(:10) 4th-and-2. D.Jones pass incomplete to K.Golladay. Turnover on downs
|Commanders
|Kinda makes me reminisce listening the announcers praising Parsons abilities. That once was the same reverence given to Sean Taylor. What a huge advantage to an organization to have a gifted player like that.
|1052skins | 21:37 EDT
|(:04) B.Maher 59 yard field goal is No Good
|Cowboys
|59 yard FG is missed
|troysboys | 21:37 EDT
|Cowboys
|Kudos for trying.
|MicCougar66 | 21:37 EDT
|3rd Quarter
|Giants
|I hope this game goes like the first 2. At halftime you’re thinking, “I can’t believe we’re actually still in this game!?!” Then we make great halftime adjustments, and really get in the game.
|TCFKAS85 | 21:44 EDT
|Giants
|Look at it this way...when the game's over we could be the worst 3-0 team in history.
|Fast-Eddie | 21:45 EDT
|(14:22) D.Jones sacked at NYG 21 for -8 yards (D.Lawrence).
|Giants
|Our O-line has been ATROCIOUS. We need to pull it together for a chance here.
|Jerry_Terry | 21:50 EDT
|Cowboys are playing 3 replacements along their backup OL. So explain that.
|Deliguy | 21:51 EDT
|Their backup linemen are better than our starters.
|Danny Dimes | 21:53 EDT
|Commodores
|We’d be down by three TDs to either of these teams at the half.
|Taylor703 | 21:51 EDT
|Giants
|Demarcus Lawrence has been unstoppable tonight.
|IronGiant18 | 21:54 EDT
|Giants
|A run where we hit all the lights maybe gets 3 yds. SMH
|TCFKAS85 | 21:56 EDT
|(10:55) D.Jones sacked at NYG 46 for -11 yards (D.Wilson)
|Giants
|Ugggh...
|Fast-Eddie | 21:58 EDT
|Giants
|I think that’s 5 sacks.
|IronGiant18 | 21:59 EDT
|Giants
|SLIDE DANNY! PLEASE SLIDE!!
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 21:59 EDT
|Giants
|HOW CAN HE NOT SEE THE BLITZ COMING!?!?
|sexyscottish | 21:59 EDT
|Giants
|At least we won’t have to deal with Lawrence for a while.
|IronGiant18 | 21:59 EDT
|Giants
|I don't like being 52 years old, but it's saved my laptop and walls tonight.
|lovemygmen | 22:01 EDT
|(9:06) NY field goal is GOOD
DAL 6 - NYG 6
|Giants
|That blocked field goal is going to bite us in the ass isn't it?
|Danny Dimes | 22:02 EDT
|… and Dallas fans are saying that miss picked 6 will bite them
|OnceAGiantOnlyAGiant10 | 22:04 EDT
|EVERYONE BITES EVERYONE!!!!
|The FlyingHellfish | 22:05 EDT
|(8:08) DAL punts
|Giants
|Ugly ... but, it's all we got. It'll be amazing if we somehow survive this and are 3-0 in the morning.
|AL_Joe.NY | 22:04 EDT
|Giants
|Good run defense
|IronGiant18 | 22:06 EDT
|Except for a couple times.
|scarlet knight | 22:06 EDT
|Giants
|Would be nice to have one drive without a drive killing penalty or sack.
|NYGinNC | 22:09 EDT
|Giants
|We are definitely on the short side of the play calling battle … both sides.
|TCFKAS85 | 22:12 EDT
|Giants
|16 pressures and we're only halfway through the 3rd quarter...uggh.
|Fast-Eddie | 22:13 EDT
|(5:41) S.Barkley for 36 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 6 - NYG 13
|Giants
|Saquon!
|IronGiant18 | 22:15 EDT
|Giants
|TOUCHDOWN!!!!!!!!! BARKLEY!!! BABYYYY
|Do0msday | 22:15 EDT
|Giants
|Let’s goooooooooo baby
|roar13 | 22:15 EDT
|Giants
|PAY THE MAN
|Danny Dimes | 22:15 EDT
|Giants
|I'm going to get arrested the way I'm screaming at the TV.
|BigBlueBallaz | 22:21 EDT
|Giants
|Are we even playing with any defensive backs? I haven't seen this much cushion since...well...last year.
|Do0msday | 22:23 EDT
|(:32) E.Elliott for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN
DAL 13 - NYG 13
|Giants
|I know it's a lot to ask, but can the Giants someday STOP someone after we score a TD, instead of just laying down?
|Jonah_Falcon | 22:25 EDT
|Giants
|Elliott is having his best game of the season.
|IronGiant18 | 22:25 EDT
|Giants
|Absolutely killer.
|Danny Dimes | 22:25 EDT
|Giants
|We just can't have nice things.
|BigBlueBallaz | 22:25 EDT
|Giants
|Elliott can fall forward and get 3 yards.
|LegionofBlue14 | 22:25 EDT
|Giants
|Awful. You needed to pitch a shut down inning there. You can’t score a TD and then immediately concede one, rather easily at that mind you.
|ItsTheDevils! | 22:25 EDT
|Why not? The Giants have done it ALL YEAR.
|Jonah_Falcon | 22:26 EDT
|Giants
|That 30 yard pass to the nobody TE is what did it. You can't give up those kinds of plays and expect to stop them.
|Danny Dimes | 22:26 EDT
|4th Quarter
|Giants
|As soon as he is hitting his back foot....pressure.
|footballbizzybody1 | 22:30 EDT
|Communards
|Cooper Rush isn't nearly as bad as some people have made him out to be. Showed some nice ball placement already that the receivers just didn't bring in. Dude may end up carving this defense up.
|jmauthe | 22:31 EDT
|Giants
|If they can't sack this Rush schmuck they will not win this game. Cannot believe this guy is this accurate. And cover somebody!
|ItsmeWeejer | 22:33 EDT
|Giants
|The horrendous take that “the refs are in Jerruh’s pocket” needs to keel over and die. It’s nonsense.
|ItsTheDevils! | 22:35 EDT
|Refs are too incompetent league wide to be successful being in anyone's pocket.
|Tea With Miss McGill | 22:35 EDT
|Correct take.
|ItsTheDevils! | 22:37 EDT
|Giants
|Dreadful punt.
|Jonah_Falcon | 22:35 EDT
|Giants
|Well, now it comes down to Cooper Rush or the Giants D, and not a good start.
|Shrihan12 | 22:40 EDT
|Giants
|Can't stop the run or rush the passer, but other than that we've been great. How have we held them to 13 points?
|Danny Dimes | 22:41 EDT
|Giants
|Why can't we sack their QB once in a while?
|EasyRider28 | 22:43 EDT
|I don’t think it’s legal.
|Ughagain | 22:44 EDT
|(8:34) C.Rush pass short left to C.Lamb for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.
DAL 20 - NYG 13
|Giants
|Wow, what a catch.
|IronGiant18 | 22:47 EDT
|Giants
|Great grab there.
|BlueSwarm | 22:47 EDT
|Giants
|Cooper Rush is officially outplaying Daniel Jones!!!
|Edkamlive | 22:47 EDT
|Giants
|Imagine having a single receiver as remotely as talented as that.
|roar13 | 22:47 EDT
|Giants
|Lotta Cowboys fans in there ... Crazy.
|AL_Joe.NY | 22:49 EDT
|(7:44) NY punts
|Giants
|Water still wet. NYG still very bad.
|Ernard | 22:49 EDT
|Giants
|How are Cowboys running open down field? As a Giants fan I simply don’t understand how that works. Watching my team has led me to believe getting open is a once-a-game occurrence.
|roar13 | 22:49 EDT
|Giants
|Kellen Moore is calling a great game. Exploiting our D bad.
|BigBlueDoosh | 22:50 EDT
|Giants
|Jerry Jones acting like he just won the Super Bowl...
|Do0msday | 22:51 EDT
|Commandantes
|What stood out to me so far is how quickly the QB gets rid of the ball. Mostly less than 3 seconds. I am not saying Wentz is slow getting the ball out, but just saying.
|Demj | 22:51 EDT
|(6:02) B.Maher 44 yard field goal is GOOD
DAL 23 - NYG 13
|Giants
|1st down run. I guess Jason Garrett is calling plays again.
|Jonah_Falcon | 22:53 EDT
|Giants
|Our receivers wouldn’t make most team’s practice squad.
|Giant Ken | 22:54 EDT
|Jets
|How is this clown show 2-0?
|JoCaT33 | 22:54 EDT
|Giants
|Is Thibodeaux playing? Because I haven't seen him do anything. Not one thing.
|Common-Tater | 22:55 EDT
|(3:42) NY field goal is GOOD
DAL 23 - NYG 16
|Giants
|That return probably seals it for the Cowboys.
|BarfieldBestArmEver | 22:57 EDT
|Giants
|"Let’s go Cowboys" chant.
|IronGiant18 | 23:01 EDT
|(1:52) DAL Punts
|Giants
|Did it rain or something? Why is every Giant slipping on their own turf?
|Butch55 | 23:04 EDT
|Commandos
|Jones is mobile and still Dallas pressures and sacks. Doesn’t bode well for Wentz.
|1052skins | 23:04 EDT
|Wentz may spend more time on his back than a $5 hooker.
|jmauthe | 23:04 EDT
|Giants
|Their DL ate Wheaties, our OL ate Twinkies before the game ..... it shows.
|Butch55 | 23:07 EDT
|Seahawks
|The Giants O-Line looks like a bunch of my clones trying to block.
|Sporkhead | 23:07 EDT
|Giants
|Jones pressured 21 times. Cooper Rush - has he been touched all game?
|Gintdiehard | 23:09 EDT
|Giants
|I got an idea for a drinking game: For the rest of the season, every time the Giants have the ball, when a commentator says the word "pressure", we take a drink.
|BigBlueSpew | 23:09 EDT
|We’ll all be dead.
|MrBenks | 23:09 EDT
|Ow my liver.
|gremmie0 | 23:09 EDT
|You trying to kill us with alcohol poisoning?
|Tea With Miss McGill | 23:09 EDT
|Giants
|A defensive stop? Is that possible??
|Doctor Al | 23:10 EDT
|Giants
|Kick it deep and hope the defense can make ONE stop here.
|sexyscottish | 23:11 EDT
|Giants
|Dallas' "bad" runs are still good.
|sexyscottish | 23:13 EDT
|Giants
|Alright. We're going to get a stop. Score. Go for 2. Win .... .... And then I will wake up from my dream and realize we lost.
|Brady's Bane | 23:16 EDT
|Giants
|Jones has the ball in his hands with a chance to win. Let’s see what he can do.
|IronGiant18 | 23:19 EDT
|Giants
|Show us what you got, Danny.
|MrBenks | 23:20 EDT
|Giants
|Why the heck is it so loud when we're on offense?
|Dr_Chocolate | 23:20 EDT
|(1:17) D.Jones pass INTERCEPTED by T.Diggs
|Giants
|Ball game.
|Gmen_Fan_Forever | 23:22 EDT
|Giants
|Of course, an interception to end the game.
|IronGiant18 | 23:22 EDT
|(1:11) C.Rush kneels to NYG 30 for -1 yard
|Giants
|Game ends when a WR trips on his own feet. Awesome.
|Jonah_Falcon | 23:23 EDT
|Eagles
|Out with a whimper.
|HakunaMailata | 23:23 EDT
|Eagles
|I bet Jones learned that post interception look of stupidity straight from the hands of the master of Manningface
|Revenge of Weapon X | 23:23 EDT
|(:39) C.Rush kneels to NYG 31 for -1 yards.
|Giants
|Dallas left the door open but of course the Giants farted it away.
|BigBlueSpew | 23:24 EDT
|Giants
|Cooper Rush doesn't even need to wash his jersey.
|shakestein | 23:35 EDT
