Dallas Cowboys are 3-point favorites vs. Washington Commanders in Week 4

Don’t go and bury the Dallas Cowboys’ season just yet. After the Dak Prescott injury and the loss in Week 1, things looked pretty shaky for the Cowboys. Now, after some very strong defensive play and solid outings from Cooper Rush, the Cowboys are 2-1 and heading home to take on another NFC East foe, the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders are 1-2 and just suffered a bad loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They are a team attemtping a rebuild with Carson Wentz at the helm, but obviously still have a long way to go. Even with the Cowboys using a backup quarterback in Cooper Rush, they are still favorites over the Commanders by three points according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

When Prescott went down, all we asked was that Cooper Rush get a few wins to keep the team afloat for a run once Dak was back. Rush has answered the call and if Dallas can beat Washington on Sunday, the team will definitely be in position to make a push when QB1 returns.