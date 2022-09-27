Cowboys Reacts Survey: Week 4

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Cowboys fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Does anybody remember Week 1 of the Dallas Cowboys 2022 season? Okay, that’s taking things a little too far, after all I’m sure that Dak Prescott remembers it. The point is that the Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is far in the rearview mirror. Dallas is ona win streak with Cooper Rush leading the way, and a feisty defense doing its part. In fact, which one is more resposnible for the Cowboys recent success is one of our big questions in this week’s fan survey.

We also want to know about the confidence you have in the direction of the team, and whether the Cowboys will capture the NFC East crown this season. Be sure and vote and we will have the results a little laterthis week.