Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not expected to practice Wednesday, has ‘outside shot’ for Rams

Life is good for the Dallas Cowboys as they are riding a two-game winning streak and are favored to make it a hat trick this Sunday against the Washington Commanders. It is all proof of just how quickly the tide can turn in the NFL after the season felt lost during the Week 1 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A big reason for pessimism at the season’s initial start was the fractured thumb suffered by quarterback Dak Prescott. If you do not have a proper signal-caller to work with you generally do not have much in the game of football, a lesson that the Cowboys have learned rather painfully at different points over the last decade. Thankfully, the team has been able to make lemonade in the interim with Cooper Rush, but there is no question that they are a better overall group with Dak Prescott under center.

Since Dak’s injury the team’s brain-trust has spent time in various radio appearances dangling different dates as potential return opportunities for Prescott. We have now reached Week 4 versus the Commanders, and according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport there will not be any practice for Dak on Wednesday.

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is not expected to practice today, having just gotten his stitches out of his surgically repaired thumb. This week appears too ambitious though he does have an outside shot for next week vs. the #Rams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2022

Rapoport’s tweet only notes Wednesday as a day that Prescott, who is now stitch-free in his thumb, will for sure miss as far as practice as concerned, but he added that Dak has ‘an outside shot’ for next week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. That seems to suggest that Dak may not practice at all this week, but we will see how that goes.

Rapoport noted last Sunday that Week 6 (which is after the Rams game) is the ‘earliest’ that Prescott could return which would be quite the week of chatter given that the Cowboys will be traveling to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. Not to diminish the value of the Rams game, or overhype the Eagles, but there is no question that the latter is the more important game due to Philadelphia being a division rival.

We have seen the Cowboys be overly cautious with wide receiver Michael Gallup and his return from a torn ACL and while we are all anxious to see Gallup play, this is the correct approach. The season is a marathon and the Cowboys are very much in it so while it is tempting to rush (no pun intended) Prescott back the proper play is to make sure that he is 100% well and ready, whenever that is.