Cowboys news: DeMarcus Lawrence dodges injury after career night

After a brief scare and a career-high sack figure, DeMarcus Lawrence reassures everyone he is ok.

Lawrence left the field in the third quarter with what appeared to be a foot issue. He stayed on the turf for a while talking with trainers, finally walking off under his own power. But he visited both the sideline medical tent and the locker room for further testing on his left foot, the same one he broke in 2021, subsequently missing 10 games. Monday’s scare made for a nervous stretch of time, but Lawrence was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter, finishing the evening with six tackles to go with his trio of sacks on just 39 defensive snaps. “I’m okay. The body should be hurting after a tough-fought win like that. I’ll be all right,” he assured media members afterward. “I didn’t know. I didn’t want to chance it and mess it up more than it what it was. But it was just a little soreness.”

Jerry Jones continues to talk highly of Cooper Rush in the media.

Jones credited the Cowboys offensive line and running game for helping Rush and says he’s doing exactly what you want a backup to do. “The purpose of the backup quarterback in the NFL is to be able to step in and have your team function on all of the cylinders without having to give up some of your offense,” Jones told Shan and RJ. “He’s doing a great job, and he doesn’t have anybody that is supporting him more than Dak [Prescott].” Prescott had stitches removed from the broken thumb on his throwing hand on Monday, and the quarterback wouldn’t rule out returning for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Dak Prescott will probably not be returning to action for next week.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wouldn’t rule out suiting up against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, but he admitted it’s a long shot. Prescott, who is recovering from a fractured thumb that he sustained in Week 1, told ESPN’s Lisa Salters that he feels “great” and that an expedited return to play against Washington is possible. “He was going to go talk to the doctor right after and hopefully get the green light to start gripping and throwing the football again,” Salters said on the “Monday Night Football” broadcast. “When I asked him when he’s thinking he might be back, he said, ‘A couple of weeks and I’m counting this as one of them.’ Those were his words.”

The Cowboys offensive line and rushing attack was a key reason for their Monday night victory.

The Cowboys’ run game looked the part last night. Tony Pollard rushed for 105 yards on 13 carries, and Ezekiel Elliott had 73 yards on 15 carries and scored his first touchdown of the season This was the first time I can remember that Kellen Moore showed trust in both of them for the entirety of the football game. The ground game finished with over 170 rushing yards, the recipe for success for Dallas. Moore always seemed to have success early and get away from it, like week one against the Bucs when the game was very well within reach, but Dallas has won two in a row and is 2-1 on the season; that is what matters. The Cowboys also felt Jason Peter’s presence on the first snap as a Cowboy; Pollard broke free for a 46-yard run through a hole opened up between Peters and Tyler Smith, the left tackle. If the loss of Prescott has done anything, it has gotten Moore back to calling the football game based on the team’s strength.

After a 3-0 beginning to his starting career, Cooper Rush joins elite company.

Many expected the Cowboys to flounder in the absence of Dak Prescott, who is hoping to make his return sometime over the next two weeks after fracturing his thumb in Dallas’ season-opener. While the Cowboys’ offense hasn’t been perfect, it certainly has not faltered with Prescott out and veteran backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center. The Cowboys are 2-0 with Rush as their starting quarterback this season following Monday night’s 23-16 road win over the Giants, the team that briefly employed Rush in 2020 before he returned to Dallas. Rush now has a 3-0 career record as the Cowboys’ starting quarter, as he won his first start during the Cowboys’ win over the Vikings in Week 8 of the 2021 season. Rush has joined Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach and Jason Garrett as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to win their first three starts.

