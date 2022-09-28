Dallas Cowboys fantasy football recap for Week 3 vs. New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants on Monday night and scored the most points they have all season. What’s that mean? Well, fantasy points, of course! Here is a list of fantasy football ballers and fantasy football fallers from Monday night’s game.

Ballers

Tony Pollard

Pollard has become fantasy football reliable, and his stock may only continue to rise. He rushed the ball 13 times for 105 yards. Comparing his stats to Ezekiel Elliott’s, Elliott touched the ball just three more times from scrimmage and had far less yards. Pollard is continuing to prove he very well may be the better running back in both fantasy football as well as the best back on the Dallas Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb had a shaky beginning to the game, dropping what would have been a walk in touchdown. After that, he thrived, catching eight balls for 87 yards and a one-handed highlight reel touchdown late in the game. With Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz returning soon, Lamb may be in line for less pressure from defenses, meaning his fantasy stock may rise from here.

Noah Brown

Brown has continued to put together a nice season, being thoroughly consistent through the first three games. He caught five balls for 54 yards and is becoming a reliable flex option in deeper leagues. In contrast from Lamb, he may be on the field less when Gallup returns, so buyer beware.

Brett Maher

Maher tallied his second consecutive week with double-digit point figures, making both extra points and three of four field goals, only missing nearly a 59-yarder. Kickers seem hard to come by in a league that seems inept to scoring this year. However, Maher is becoming a viable fantasy football option.

Fallers

Jalen Tolbert

Heading into the season, many hoped Tolbert would have some sort of fantasy prowess on a wide receiver needy team. After being a healthy scratch the first two games, he caught just one ball for four yards Monday and short-armed a long ball by Cooper Rush. He very well not have an impact in fantasy football this year.

Michael Gallup

Gallup obviously did not play, but many people expected him to and he was left in some lineups come Monday morning, when it was announced he was not playing. He was depended on by those people who left him in the lineup and there was a whole slew of people left disappointed. For that reason alone, he is a faller this week.