 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cooper Rush wrecks the Giants in Week 3 | All-22 film analysis

Cooper Rush was effective in executing a beautiful game plan by Kellen Moore. We jump into the All-22 to break it down!

By tjenkinselite
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had a huge win on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

I’m pumped to be back to break down the Cowboys' offense and show how they executed a dang near flawless game plan against the New York Giants. This was hands down the best game plan Kellen Moore has designed since I started breaking down the Cowboys All-22 film. They featured concepts that worked well off of each other and Cooper Rush executed them to perfection.

Today we are breaking down 12 total clips, 9 Good, 2 Bad, and 1 Good/Bad. I hope y’all enjoy it!

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys