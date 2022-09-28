Cooper Rush wrecks the Giants in Week 3 | All-22 film analysis

The Dallas Cowboys had a huge win on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

I’m pumped to be back to break down the Cowboys' offense and show how they executed a dang near flawless game plan against the New York Giants. This was hands down the best game plan Kellen Moore has designed since I started breaking down the Cowboys All-22 film. They featured concepts that worked well off of each other and Cooper Rush executed them to perfection.

Today we are breaking down 12 total clips, 9 Good, 2 Bad, and 1 Good/Bad. I hope y’all enjoy it!