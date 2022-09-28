Cowboys vs. Commanders injury report (Wednesday): Kearse. Lawrence, and Schultz limited

After a key win on Monday night against the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have pulled within one game of first place in the NFC East. Having played the last couple weeks shorthanded, the team hopes to get a few starters back for this week’s game versus the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Dak Prescott was on the practice field, yet him playing this Sunday is very unlikely. He did not participate in practice.

DeMarcus Lawrence was limited in practice with a foot injury even though he was able to finish the game on Monday night versus the Giants.

Michael Gallup once again was a full participant at practice as he was throughout all last week. Having suffered no setbacks up to this point is encouraging and if all goes well, should be trending towards playing Sunday. Speaking of the wide receivers, Simi Fehoko was listed as a full participant following a shoulder injury in Monday’s game.

Connor McGovern was a limited participant in practice, still dealing with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener. Tight end Dalton Schultz also took part in practice on Wednesday and was limited. Plus, safety Jayron Kearse was in uniform at practice for the first time since hurting his knee in Week 1. He was limited. The Cowboys are looking like a healthier and confident group ahead their matchup with Washington.

