Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders, 2022 NFL Week 4

Keep track here of everything related to Cowboys vs. Commanders in NFL Week 4 as Dallas hosts Washington on Sunday afternoon.

The Dallas Cowboys are riding a two-game win streak and are going to finish the month of September with a winning record. Who would have thought?

Their first challenge in October is a familiar foe in the Washington Commanders, Dallas’ first opportunity to play the franchise under the Commanders banner.

While it will be the first matchup between the Cowboys and Commanders it will not be the first instance in which the Cowboys defense lines up across from quarterback Carson Wentz. The likes of Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong, Trevon Diggs, Donovan Wilson, and all of the rest are all likely very excited to hopefully wreak some havoc.

Offensively the Cowboys continue to take positive steps through each game on the season. Cooper Rush has been a revelation as far as being able to drive the bus and it certainly did not hurt that CeeDee Lamb woke up in the second half against the New York Giants. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard combine to make one of the better running back duos in the NFL and it seems like this week may feature not only the return of Dalton Schultz but the debut of Michael Gallup.

Here’s our stream for everything you need to know about it all. Remember that you can also stay up to date with the Blogging The Boys podcast network and our multiple shows as well as our YouTube Channel where we have a live postgame show following the game.

Subscribe using Apple (iTunes).

Subscribe using Android devices.

We also have a lot of things coming out every week on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel. Subscribe to it right here.