Cowboys news: Coaching staff has made good adjustments with Dak Prescott out

Is it time to give Kellen Moore his flowers?

Don’t discount what we learned from the Cowboys’ coaching staff en route to this surprising 2-1 record. Yes, the players execute the calls and ultimately decide the outcome. But in consecutive wins without Dak Prescott, it’s impossible to ignore the role that coaching plays in evening the playing field. Nowhere is that more noticeable than in the play of Cooper Rush, whose calm and cool presence has steadied the Cowboys’ offense in these two wins. Specifically in this most recent win against the New York Giants, Rush and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore were on a heater, as the Cowboys racked up nearly 400 yards and 23 first downs in Monday’s 23-16 win. Often criticized for his inconsistency as a playcaller over the past few years, Moore’s game plan against the Giants was a clinic in how to help a quarterback with limited NFL snaps.

Tank looked like his elite self in week three.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence notched three sacks against the Giants on Monday night. The Dallas defense is one of the best in the NFL. With Micah Parsons not feeling excellent coming into Monday night’s game, the rest of the unit needed to step up; they did with a huge night from the former Pro-Bowl edge rusher Lawrence. Lawrence registered three sacks and seven pressures, a site to see. A common theme we see every week from the Cowboys defense, although lately, it has been from Parsons. The three-sack performance from Lawrence marks his eighth career multi-sack game. However, what we saw last night from him is something many have been waiting on for a few years. Yes, although he was hurt a season ago, he has equaled the total number of sacks he registered a year ago in just one game on Monday night. Lawrence left this game with around ten minutes remaining in the third quarter with a possible foot injury but returned in the 4th and, as of now, seems just fine. “I’ll be back out there next week,” he said.

This nickname has a nice ring to it, nice work Zeke!

Following the Cowboys’ 23–16 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted a short and simple message of praise for quarterback Cooper Rush. While posting about his quarterback, Elliott revealed the nickname he uses for Rush: “Cooper Clutch.” Rush did come up clutch on Monday night as he lifted Dallas to a winning record (2–1) and handed his briefly former team, the Giants, their first loss of the season. During those two drives, Rush completed 12 of 13 passes for 129 yards. By the end of the game, the quarterback finished with 21 completions in 31 attempts for 215 yards.

The Cowboys have all the pieces, regardless of injury to make a deep run the rest of the year.

1. The media was wrong to count the Cowboys out This is the one I’m starting with because it’s so “feel good” for Cowboys fans. Right when everyone and their mother counted the Cowboys out, they bounce back with two huge wins and quiet the critics. 4. The Cowboys should refrain from overpaying for Dalton Schultz I don’t mean to necessarily kick someone while they’re down. I do certainly wish for a speedy recovery for Dalton Schultz and for him to still take back the starting tight end spot when he returns. However, one thing to take away from this game is that the Cowboys are just fine without Schultz. 5. Jason Peters helps this offensive line immediately I’m torn about what to do with Jason Peters, especially when Tyron Smith gets back. Good thing I’m not in charge of that situation, because I couldn’t make a decision. Tyler Smith has been incredible at left tackle for a rookie. Meanwhile, Terence Steele has come into his own after a rough Week 1. So, where does this put Peters? Well, last night, it was left guard, and man, did he make a good first impression. In one of his first snaps as a Cowboy, he cleared the way for Pollard’s huge run in the second quarter while filling in for Matt Farniok.

One of the all time greats gives Parsons a nice endorsement.

Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys’ pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night. After being in attendance for the Giants’ Week 3 game against the Cowboys — one where he saw several of his old teammates go into the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime — Taylor gave a postgame shoutout to Micah Parsons on Twitter, calling the Cowboys linebacker “special” in a personal note that Parsons reciprocated. What makes the Parsons to Taylor comparisons sting for Giants fans is that the Giants were in a position to draft Parsons in 2021, but chose not to. With Parsons still on the board, the Giants opted to trade down from the No. 11 overall pick to No. 20, taking talented but enigmatic wide receiver Kadarius Toney while Parsons was taken with the No. 12 pick by their division rival.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Dave Sturchio, Tony Catalina, & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.