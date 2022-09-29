Cowboys vs. Commanders injury report (Thursday): Schultz, Lawrence, Kearse still limited

The Cowboys have battled through adversity since before the season began and sit just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the division. They have a chance to separate themselves from the Washington Commanders by two wins with a win on Sunday. Dallas may be getting some key components back as the season unfolds, and Thursday’s injury report is a positive sign pointing in that direction.

#Cowboys injury report (Thursday) vs. Commanders (W4).



There are no changes from Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Nodr1inuyO — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 29, 2022

Michael Gallup was a full participant again on Thursday with no limitations.

Thinning the injury list of players unable to practice, the Cowboys had three players back in limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday. Jayron Kearse, Dalton Schultz and Connor McGovern were all back in pads for the first time since their injuries in the first few games of the season.

Dak Prescott remains the only non-practice participant for the Cowboys.

DeMarcus Lawrence was limited in practice with a foot injury on Thursday after dominating the game on Monday with six total tackles and three additional sacks on Daniel Jones.

Second-year wide receiver Simi Fehoko was a full-practice participant as the Cowboys’ receiver corps gets back in shape, and linebacker Luke Gifford was full go in practice after tending to a hamstring injury.