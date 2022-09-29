Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident at 31

Terrible news landed in Cowboys Nation on Thursday evening as it was reported that former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar died in a rock climbing accident in Idllywild, California. He was 31.

The news was first reported by KESQ and noted that two rock climbers were found deceased on Wednesday. One of the victims was identified as Gavin Escobar, the other was identified as Chelsea Walsh, 33. Escobar and Walsh are both from Huntington Beach, California.

It was almost a decade ago when the Cowboys selected Escobar out of San Diego State with their second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. After his rookie contract expired following the 2016 season, he had stints with a handful of other NFL teams, but the majority of his NFL career was in fact spent with the Cowboys. Late Thursday night, the Cowboys released a message about Escobar’s passing on social media.

Forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/Pgp7vZ1ebB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 30, 2022

Amid the KESQ report was a note that Escobar became a firefighter this past February with the Long Beach Fire Department. He also leaves behind a wife and two children.

Our condolences are with the family and friends of Gavin Escobar and those of Walsh.

May they rest In peace.