Cowboys news: Trading Amari Cooper identified as Dallas’ biggest offseason regret

Trading Amari Cooper for next to nothing is definitely a pretty big regret.

Dallas Cowboys: Trading WR Amari Cooper for Next to Nothing In a vacuum, there’s no problem with the Cowboys trading away Amari Cooper. CeeDee Lamb is ready to be the undisputed WR1, and Cooper’s onerous contract created financial difficulties. The problem is they didn’t get near enough return on investment, especially in light of what happened at the receiver position. Cooper suffered a slight dip in production last season with 68 receptions, 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. However, a similar dip didn’t keep the Titans from getting a first-round pick in exchange for A.J. Brown. Granted, Brown is 25 and Cooper is 27, but that age disparity doesn’t explain why the Cowboys settled for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap from the Cleveland Browns. Instead of retaining Cooper, the Cowboys settled for very little trade compensation and inked Michael Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million contract. Gallup has just one 1,000 yard season, is a year younger than Cooper and is coming off an ACL injury. The Cowboys should already regret this one. If Dak Prescott takes a step back because of the reduced talent in the receiver room, they will have even bigger regrets.

Dak Prescott hoping to end the Cowboys Super Bowl drought.

*How long has it been since the Dallas Cowboys played in a Super Bowl? I could tell you 26.5 years, since gas was $1.26 or – if you prefer – we can measure by far the longest drought in franchise history quarterbacks. As in, 24 different quarterbacks have started a game since Troy Aikman led the Cowboys over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX on Jan. 28, 1996. Deep breath in and … Wade Wilson, Jason Garrett, Randall Cunningham, Anthony Wright, Quincy Carter, Ryan Leaf, Clint Stoerner, Chad Hutchinson, Vinny Testaverde, Drew Henson, Drew Bledsoe, Tony Romo, Brad Johnson, Jon Kitna, Stephen McGee, Kyle Orton, Brandon Weeden, Matt Cassel, Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush. The 26.5 years is a main reason the 2022 Cowboys have their doubters and their critics. Dak hears you. ... and suggests, in a way, that you are in “the fog.’’ “The same little fog or whatever was going around when I was a rookie and I know what I went and did,” he said, reflecting on a 2016 storyline that saw an unknown Prescott replace the injured Tony Romo and lead Dallas to the playoffs. “And yeah, especially with everything being said about us — you know what I mean? — the lack of what we have ... “Keep writing, keep talking. We’re for it, but we know ... we have it, we know who we are and what we’re going to do.”

Noah Brown may be the veteran presence Cowboys need behind CeeDee Lamb.

The offseason has been filled with questions regarding who would step up and assume the role of WR2 until Michael Gallup can recover from a torn ACL he suffered in January. After James Washington got hurt, it became even more unclear. I left the preseason thinking Jalen Tolbert, as a rookie, would end up with that spot on the depth chart, but yesterday’s comments from Dak Prescott suggest who could have the first chance while the WR room gets back to full strength. Prescott spoke highly of Noah Brown, saying he has earned his trust from day 1. “It’s only gotten greater and greater,” he said. “You want to find a guy who’s the epitome of being a professional – it’s Noah Brown on and off the field.” Brown only has 39 career receptions for 425 yards since 2017. He has spent most of his time with the Cowboys as a blocker in the run game. Let’s not forget Miles Austin was in the same type of situation, and he had his best year as a pro in year four after logging just over 350 yards in his first three seasons.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his No. 2 wide receiver to begin the season, Noah Brown: “Noah’s earned my trust from Day 1, and it’s only gotten greater and greater. You want to find a guy who’s the epitome of being a professional — it’s Noah Brown, on and off the field.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2022

Micah Parsons’ hunger to be great should prove beneficial for the Cowboys.

Micah Parsons was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. He was a serious contender for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award, finishing second to Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. Parsons made the Pro Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro. He enters this season tied with the third-best odds to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. According to BetMGM, Watt and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are the favorites at +700. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is tied with Parsons at +900. But Parsons wants more than that honor. “Last year, I was trying to find myself,” he said while sitting at his locker after Thursday’s practice. “This year, I know exactly who I need to be.” Who is that? “The best player in the league,” Parsons responded. “… I’m not talking about the best defensive player. I want to be like, the greatest. That’s the type of mindset I have and the confidence that I have.”

Jerry Jones seems to like what the Cowboys have it safety this season.

These days when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, defense is the name of the game. Thanks to the leadership of guys like defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and the stellar play of linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys’ defense turned into one of the better units of its kind last season after a terrible showing in 2020 and has become the engine that gets the team rolling. One position, in particular, has gone from rags to riches, safety. Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, was very candid when talking about the state of the safety spot in Dallas recently. “We’ve never been in better shape at safety,” Jones said. That’s a bold statement by Jones, but he has evidence to support his claim. After years of treating the position like an afterthought, the Cowboys brought signed three veterans during free agency in 2021. Two of them, Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, panned out well as the Cowboys could have hoped, especially considering they only received one-year deals.

