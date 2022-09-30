Cowboys vs. Commanders: Week 4 matchups to watch for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a big divisional win over the New York Giants and hope to carry that momentum into the Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Winning back-to-back games against divisional opponents is no easy task, however, the Cowboys are a confident team right now with homefield advantage, and that could make all the difference.

Like every week, regardless of the opponent, NFL teams try to find ways to exploit things in their favor or try avoiding being exploited themselves. The Dallas Cowboys are no exception and will be trying to take advantage of any and every flaw Washington has in order to put another “W” in the win column this week and also improve their standing in the NFC East.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a few key matchups that could sway the game in the Dallas Cowboys favor this week if they play their cards right. If not, these matchups could also be the reason why they come out on the short end of the stick.

Cowboys’ pass rush vs. Commanders’ OL

Micah Parsons and Company are probably licking their chops for this Week 4 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Washington’s offensive line is coming off a game in which they allowed 20 pressures, nine sacks, and eight quarterback hurries against Philadelphia last week. On the flipside, Dallas is coming off a game in which they generated 25 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, and five sacks against the Giants. This battle in the trenches is one that heavily favors the Cowboys, and as such, could be the key to victory.

Anthony Brown vs. Curtis Samuel

While Trevon Diggs versus Terry McLaurin will certainly draw more headlines, the fact that Carson Wentz will likely have to get rid of the ball more quickly makes Curtis Samuel the more likely targeted receiver this week. Samuel’s a do-it-all type of player who can be used in a variety of ways by Washington, but thankfully Anthony Brown has that same type of versatility to cover him however he’s utilized. These two may not lock horns on every single play, but when they do this head-to-head matchup could sway things one way or another.

Cooper Rush vs. Commanders’ secondary

In just his fourth career start, Cooper Rush could possibly have a career day in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, and in so doing, keep his undefeated streak alive. As things stand right now, Kendall Fuller is allowing 134.7 QB rating when targeted and opposite him William Jackson III is allowing a 152.1 QB rating when targeted. On top of that, Washington’s secondary is surrendering the fourth-highest QB rating (104.6), the third-highest yards per attempt (7.8), and the third-highest touchdown rate (7.2%).