Cowboys fans say defense the main reason for team’s success without Dak Prescott, NFC East still a goal

For the first time all season, the Dallas Cowboys enter a game as the betting favorites (DraftKings Sportsbook) when they take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday. That’s the type of season it has been for Dallas. They entered the season as underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but some Cowboys fans had faith. At the time, 46% thought the team was headed in the right direction. After the decimation by the Bucs, and the injury to Dak Prescott, that confidence fell to 5%. But the rebound against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the momentum-grabbing win over the New York Giants, has changed things.

In this week’s survey, an overwhelming margin (80%) of Cowboys fans think the team is headed in the right direction.

That is quite a rebound for the Cowboys. Of course, winning will do that and the Cowboys have won two in a row. But we wanted to know who was more responsible for this current win streak - replacement QB Cooper Rush, or the stingy defense? Cowboys fans overwhelmingly said the defense (80%).

Cooper Rush has done a phenomenal job, but the Cowboys defense has held each of its opponents under 20 points. That will help you win a lot of ball games. But enough to win the NFC East this year with the Philadelphia Eagles off to a hot 3-0 start? We asked and you guys, by a majority, said yes, it’s still going to happen.

The first goal of any NFL team to start the season is to win their division. That goal is still out there for the Cowboys.

