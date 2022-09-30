Cowboys vs. Commanders injury report (Friday): Michael Gallup ready to make his debut

The final injury report for the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game is out, and it looks favorable for Dallas.

The Dallas receiving corps will see a boost as Michael Gallup has no injury designation for the game which means he should play. Gallup has been rehabbing an ACL injury for the entirety of the offseason,

DeMarcus practiced today in full and also has no injury designation so he should be good to go.

Safety Jayron Kearse practiced in a limited capacity this week after getting injured in game one. Kearse is questionable for Sunday but a week four return hasn’t been ruled out for the starter. Guard Connor McGovern is also questionable. Dalton Schultz has been listed as questionable so his status is also uncertain for the game.

Simi Fehoko and Luke Gifford were both full-practice participants on Friday, and have no official designation for Sunday.

Of course, Dak Prescott is out this week.