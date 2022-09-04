Poll: What record will the Dallas Cowboys finish the month of September with?

The Dallas Cowboys will begin their regular season campaign next Sunday. Finally. At long last. We have waited forever to see this team play a game of true and real significance ever since last year ended in bitter fashion against the San Francisco 49ers.

Before we know it, though, the first few games of this season will have flown by and the time we spent waiting for it all to begin will feel way in the rearview mirror. With the first regular season game coming on the 11th the first month will in fact fly by.

All told the Cowboys will play three games in the month of September: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, at New York Giants. That group includes a team who won the Super Bowl two years ago in the Bucs, the Super Bowl loser from a season ago in the Bengals, and a squad who Dallas has generally had their way with in recent history in the Giants.

History, of course, isn’t always a pure indicator of how things are going to go in the NFL. And while the first two games of this season appear a bit more intimidating than others the good news is that the schedule softens up (at least the way things look on paper right now) substantially after them as exemplified by the game against the Giants.

So how do we think the first three games are going to go? What record do we all think that Dallas will have when the calendar turns to October?