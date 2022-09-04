Cowboys WR Noah Brown will need to have career year in biggest opportunity yet

Noah Brown was once solely relied on for his blocking and roles on special teams. Now, getting the opportunity to be the Cowboys WR2 with Michael Gallup still working back from ACL surgery, Noah Brown’s time is now.

Since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Brown has served primarily as a core special-teamer, and has earned the name “light-end” from many on Cowboys twitter for the toughness he brings to the blocking game. One thing he hasn’t really been able to do yet is show off the receiving skills that he showed at times at Ohio State.

In his five-year NFL career, Brown has hauled in just 39 passes for 425 yards, and has yet to reach the endzone in his five starts and 50 games played. Those numbers won’t catch anyone’s eye, but after remaking his body in the offseason, and now getting an opportunity to get plenty of work as a receiver, Brown will need to prove himself as more than a special teamer and blocker in the running game. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, and Cowboys coaches, have spoken highly of Brown and the work he’s put in this offseason to get himself into better shape to make an impact on offense,

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his No. 2 wide receiver to begin the season, Noah Brown: “Noah’s earned my trust from Day 1, and it’s only gotten greater and greater. You want to find a guy who’s the epitome of being a professional — it’s Noah Brown, on and off the field.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 1, 2022

Brown has been sidelined for a few weeks now, working back from a toe injury he suffered back in Oxnard during training camp. With a WR already banged up (Michael Gallup, ACL & James Washington, foot) Brown’s first order of business is getting back to full health and getting back on the practice field. When Dallaswelcomes Tampa for the week one showdown against Vita Vea, Shaquill Barrett, and Devin White, it will be Noah Brown carrying the WR2 workload, and likely seeing plenty of targets with lots of attention being paid to Cowboys WR1 CeeDee Lamb.