Report: Cowboys, OT Jason Peters making progress, deal may come Monday

It finally sounds like it’s happening.

According to Ian Rapoport of The NFL Network, the Cowboys are working towards a deal with former Buffalo Bill, Philadelphia Eagle and Chicago Bear, LT Jason Peters.

The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and future Hall of Fame tackle Jason Peters, sources say, after a successful visit this past week. Nothing is done, but there is mutual interest in getting done. Peters could land with Dallas by Monday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 4, 2022

This is coming off of a Thursday night dinner and Friday visit which included physicals and meeting with the Jerry Jones and Cowboys coaches. Negotiations started then. Peters, now 40, is heading into year 19 in the NFL. While waiting around for the right opportunity, Cowboys LT Tyron Smith went down with a torn hamstring and that’s when Peters’ phone started to ring.

While the deal is not done yet, all signs point to a deal with the future Hall of Fame offensive tackle. What is role will be to start the season is still to be seen, but either way the Cowboys will have a starting left tackle with a ton of experience and still some ability left in the tank, or one of the best swing tackle options in the NFL.

This was a no-brainer for the Cowboys, and it sounds like they are working towards getting it done. Stay tuned.